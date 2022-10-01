Remnants of Ian bring showers and gusts to New England this weekend

“The storm has pretty much dissipated, it is just classified as remnants right now,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Residents can expect to see some heavy rain in parts of southern Massachusetts and lighter showers in the northern part of the state Saturday.

Remnants of Hurricane Ian, which battered South Carolina Friday night, will bring rain and gusts of up to 40 miles per hour on the Cape and islands this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to rain, gusty winds will hit the New England coast Sunday morning into Sunday night.

“We’ll see winds start to pick up out of the northeast tomorrow, gusts could get pretty high down on the Cape upwards of 40 mph over the Cape and the islands tomorrow afternoon,” said Rob Megnia.

Further inland, Boston may see gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Heavier rain will start to leave the New England coast Saturday evening, but occasional showers will continue into Sunday. A drying trend will develop Sunday afternoon, with drier weather predicted earlier in the week before a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is currently tracking another coastal storm nearby, according to Megnia. If that storm ends up closer to shore, it could result in more rain further inland.

“Right now we have it tracking further offshore, so limiting the rainfall to southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and islands,” said Megnia.

