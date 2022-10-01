Weston crash causes lane closures on MassPike

Drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike were urged Saturday morning to avoid the area near Weston, where lanes were closed due to an earlier crash, State Police said.
As of 9:20 a.m., the left two lanes going eastbound and westbound were closed for cleanup of a truck that caught fire, state police said in a tweet.
The right lanes of each side of the highway remain open.
Left two lanes both Eastbound AND Westbound of the #MassPike in #Weston remain closed for clean up & removal of a burnt truck and debris from an early morning crash. Right lanes remain open.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2022
