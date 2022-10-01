fb-pixel Skip to main content

Weston crash causes lane closures on MassPike

By Matt BergUpdated October 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
A crash in Weston caused traffic on the MassPike Saturday morning.Massachusetts State Police

Drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike were urged Saturday morning to avoid the area near Weston, where lanes were closed due to an earlier crash, State Police said.

As of 9:20 a.m., the left two lanes going eastbound and westbound were closed for cleanup of a truck that caught fire, state police said in a tweet.

The right lanes of each side of the highway remain open.

