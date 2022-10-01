Worcester man awarded $8 million for wrongful conviction

A Worcester man who spent 16 years in prison was awarded $8 million on Friday by a federal jury that found he was wrongly convicted based on evidence that was fabricated by police.

Natale Cosenza was convicted of assault and battery and armed burglary for a 2000 attack on a woman inside her Worcester apartment, then released in 2016 after his conviction was overturned based on the reliability of eyewitness identification.

On Friday, a jury found that Worcester police officers Kerry Hazelhurst and John Doherty conspired to violate Cosenza’s right to a fair trial, while Hazelhurst also knowingly suppressed and fabricated evidence that led to Cosenza’s wrongful conviction. The jury rejected claims that Doherty also fabricated or suppressed evidence. It awarded $8 million in compensatory damages to Cosenza and additional $30,000 in punitive damages.