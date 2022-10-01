Worcester man awarded $8 million for wrongful conviction

A Worcester man who spent 16 years in prison was awarded $8 million on Friday by a federal jury that found he was wrongly convicted based on evidence that was fabricated by police.
Natale Cosenza was convicted of assault and battery and armed burglary for a 2000 attack on a woman inside her Worcester apartment, then released in 2016 after his conviction was overturned based on the reliability of eyewitness identification.
On Friday, a jury found that Worcester police officers Kerry Hazelhurst and John Doherty conspired to violate Cosenza’s right to a fair trial, while Hazelhurst also knowingly suppressed and fabricated evidence that led to Cosenza’s wrongful conviction. The jury rejected claims that Doherty also fabricated or suppressed evidence. It awarded $8 million in compensatory damages to Cosenza and additional $30,000 in punitive damages.
“When DNA evidence from shorts found at the scene clearly showed Natale Cosenza’s innocence, the police engaged in a cover-up to continue to pin the crime on an innocent man,” Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law, a civil rights firm that represented Cosenza, said in a statement.
Cosenza, 48, burst into tears when the verdict was read, according to his lawyers. While imprisoned, he had missed most of the childhood of his now-adult daughters, they said.
At the trial, Cosenza’s attorneys presented evidence showing the lead investigator for the police “rigged the photo lineup and lied about the chain of custody of the shorts,” the law firm wrote.
In a statement to the Globe on Saturday, the Worcester police chief said he supports the officers and the city plans to appeal the verdict.
“I stand by our two officers, and thank Attorneys Quinn and Mayo for their hard work,” said Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent. “We are looking forward to the appeal process running its course.”
