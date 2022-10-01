129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, Indonesian police said.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late Saturday night prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.