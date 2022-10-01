fb-pixel Skip to main content

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

By The Associated PressUpdated October 1, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Police officers fire tear gas during clashes between fans at a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said.Yudha Prabowo/Associated Press

MALANG, Indonesia — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, Indonesian police said.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late Saturday night prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries, but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.

The death toll is likely still increasing, he added, since many of approximately 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

