Brayan Bello stumbles to start October as Red Sox steamrolled by Blue Jays again

Bello’s outing did not reflect those of September when the 23-year-old flexed a 1.65 ERA across five starts (27⅓ innings). Neither did it mirror his last start of September against the Yankees when Bello held New York to one run in six innings during a nationally televised contest fueled by Aaron Judge’s run at baseball history.

His Saturday outing ended in defeat with the Red Sox losing, 10-0, to drop their series with the Blue Jays.

That was not a part of Saturday’s fate for Bello. He lasted just four innings, yielding four runs on 10 hits and 87 pitches.

On a dreary day north of the border, with the Rogers Centre roof open to welcome those clouds in, you saw the pursuit of progression by Bello stumped by purposeful growing pains.

Bello relinquished just two walks. Six of his 10 hits left the bat under 90 miles per hour. But his deep-ball counts plagued him, highlighted by his lack of command.

The Jays collected most of their hits off Bello’s fastball. He drew just eight swinging misses against a Blue Jays lineup that took 40 hacks, and true to form, were swinging out their shoes.

The Sox, meanwhile, left their offense in Boston, collecting just five hits. After Saturday’s shutout loss, the Sox have been outscored 19-0 and outhit 33-8 this series. The Sox are 3-15 against the Blue Jays this year, finishing the year without a series win.

