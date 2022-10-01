Bruins’ backline in need of a boost

Chara and Miller aren’t walking back in the building. So what now?

Big Z and Miller provided an intimidation factor that often prevented the opposition from even thinking about flinging open the doors on the clown car.

The Bruins backline has been short a large degree of the embedded, trademark toughness that existed here for years, the void all the more apparent with the fairly recent departures of Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller .

“On the back end, I always think about it as team toughness,” said Jim Montgomery, poised to begin his first regular season behind the Bruins bench. “As long as you’re all in it together — protecting one another at all times, that’s the most important thing.

“Obviously, we’d love to have a guy like Z or Miller or [Adam] McQuaid back there at all times. But I think we have players that play hard.”

To the delight of the Garden crowd, backline prospect Nick Wolff delivered some of that old-time bareknuckle toughness in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Flyers. Peeved over a Zack MacEwen crosscheck to Nick Foligno’s back, Wolff jumped right in to take MacEwen to task and landed a couple of big boy shots to the hulking MacEwen.

“I really liked [Wolff’s] game, you know … the physicality and neutral zone play …. and good for him, MacEwen’s a real tough player in this league,” noted Montgomery. “And he did really well. I think that gave us a lift on the bench.”

Montgomery also acknowledged earlier in the day the NHL game has changed significantly in recent years, with less emphasis on muscle and intimidation. Speed and skill are the punches teams want to pack.

“You look at the new-age defensemen that everyone’s talking about,” added Montgomery. “They tend to be players that use their legs that take away time and space rather than use their muscle.”

A stouter, more muscular Jakub Zboril was part of the backline contingent Saturday with the Flyers in town for an exhibition game. Zboril’s not a fighter, but his added girth could help him add some jam to the backline in 2022-’23.

Of the six who dressed for the matinee, Wolff (6-5/225) might bring the most Miller-like mentality for thump and bump, but is still in need of filling out other parts of his game to earn a varsity spot.

“Just quicker puck movement,” said Montgomery, asked where Wolff needs to grow his game. “Getting back for pucks. Making faster exits. That’s true for almost any defenseman. But for him, if he wants to continue to grow his game, and wear a regular-season Spoked-B, I think that’s a part of his game that has to grow … along with bringing the physicality he has and mixing it up every once in a while.”

Wolff, age 26 and a third-year pro, led USHL Des Moines in 2014-’15 with 221 penalty minutes. He also topped the PIMs chart (83) last season with Providence. As a teenager, before devoting himself fulltime to hockey, he enjoyed playing the defensive secondary on his high school football team.

“Yeah,” said Wolff, signed here as a free agent out of UMinn-Duluth. “I liked running downhill for hits on receivers and running backs. Loved that.”

Wolff said he didn’t want a veteran such as Foligno to have to fight in a preseason game and noted that MacEwen actually broke his stick on the blow to the veteran forward’s back.

“So I thought I’d take one,” said Wolff, “and, yeah, it turned out all right.”

Given the depth and competition for jobs, taking one for a teammate, and delivering effectively, can be a way to stake a claim to a job.

“I mean, it definitely helps,” added Wolff. “Just play my game…come to the rink everyday and want to get better. It’s part of the job, sticking up for teammates, and it’s part of my role. Just got to keep on doing it.”

Been there, done that

Montgomery is among a number of today’s NHL coaches to have played in the old Garden. The Montreal Forum, Chicago Stadium, and the Garden were his top three choices among the old barns.

“I loved it … loved it …. I mean, things happened so quick,” said Montgomery, asked specifically about the Garden, with its small neutral zone.

“Two NHL memories I have,” added Montgomery, who also played in the old Garden during his UMaine playing days. “[Ray] Bourque skipping one in from the top of the circle at our goalie and going, “Woo-hoo-hoo’ to the bench as he changed. And the other, when I was with Montreal, and we were down, 4-0, and I’'m out there and he just ran me. I’m like, ‘This guy has played 30 minutes and he’s still playing this hard with two minutes left?!’” Just showed what a great player he is, and why he’s such a legend.”

Next stop New Jersey

Following a workout in Brighton on Sunday, the Bruins will make exhibition stops in New Jersey (Monday) and Manhattan (Wednesday), their final two away games of the preseason.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.