fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL

Former Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen leaves ice on stretcher after scary crash into boards

By The Associated PressUpdated October 1, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Anaheim teammates huddled around former Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen after crashed into the end boards Friday night.allison dinner/Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was taken off the Honda Center ice on a stretcher after he crashed into the end boards in the first period of Anaheim’s preseason game against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

The Finnish defenseman was conscious and alert with full movement in his extremities at UCI Medical Center, the Ducks said.

The frightening incident occurred midway through the opening period when Vaakanainen smashed into the boards at a dangerous speed behind the Sharks' net. Vaakanainen appeared to be concentrating on the pass he had just made to Derek Grant, who scored the Ducks' opening goal on the assist.

Advertisement

Vaakanainen's teammates came onto the ice and gathered around him as he was taken away on the stretcher.

The Ducks acquired the 23-year-old Vaakanainen from the Bruins last March in the deal that sent longtime Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm east. After recording two assists in 14 games for the Ducks last season, Vaakanainen is attempting to win a top-six role on Anaheim’s defense this fall.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video