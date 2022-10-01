Game 158: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

Brayan Bello has remained a reason for Sox fans to keep tuning in, showing flashes of real promise in his first big-league stint. Despite a 2-7 record, the righthander has demonstrated poise and electric stuff; he has a 2.43 ERA with 38 strikeouts and just 14 walks over his last eight appearances.

The Red Sox are into the final five games of this disappointing season, with two more games in Toronto before hosting the Rays for a three-game set to finish off the fall.

Ross Stripling has the ball for the hosts, facing Boston for the fifth time this season. He’s allowed just six earned runs in 20 innings of work against the Sox in 2022.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (75-82): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (2-7, 4.39 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (88-69): TBA

Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (9-4, 3.16 ERA)

Time: 3:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Stripling: Arroyo 1-8, Bogaerts 6-15, Dalbec 2-10, Devers 5-17, Duran 2-3, Hernández 5-12, Martinez 3-17, McGuire 0-4, Pham 0-10, Refsnyder 1-7, Verdugo 4-17

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Blue Jays vs. Bello: Bichette 0-4, Biggio 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Chapman 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 3-5, Hernández 0-4, Jansen 0-2, Kirk 2-2, Merrifield 1-2, Springer 4-6, Tapia 2-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 23-48 against teams in the American League East and 3-14 against the Blue Jays this season.

Notes: Toronto’s win Friday snapped a three-game winning streak by the Sox, which had followed a six-game losing skid ... The Red Sox placed righthander Kaleb Ort on the restricted list Friday. He is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and was unable to travel with the club due to Canada’s vaccination restrictions. The restrictions are scheduled to be lifted Saturday and Ort will rejoin the team ... Bo Bichette finished September with 48 hits, surpassing Tony Fernández (47 in June 1986) and Lloyd Moseby (47 in August 1983) for the most hits in a calendar month in Blue Jays history ... Farewell to the citizens of the Romper Room, who are expected to arrive at spring training in the best shape of their lives after a full offseason, primed and ready to ask where the lineups are.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.