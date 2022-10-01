Globe Scholastic Award winners: With a community-wide commitment to excellence, Newburyport at the head of the class

Henry Acton and his soccer teammates recently helped pick trash in the stands after a Friday night football game. “One of our [school] mottos is ‘Sweep the ship’,” said Acton, a two-sport captain and four-year varsity soccer player. “There’s a lot of support here.”

NEWBURYPORT — The sense of community at Newburyport High has an old-school feel. And with its origin in 1831, that distinction has been earned as one of the nation’s oldest public high schools.

It’s almost become the norm for a Crimson & Gold athlete to run into an alum at a local shop in the historic North Shore city of 18,000-plus and be commended on how well they had played the previous night.

“We’ll see people [in the stands], in their 50s, wearing lettermen jackets,” noted Kyle Hodsdon, in his eighth year as the school’s athletic director. “They care about how our teams do.”

Dave Clay, (Class of of 2003) who returned home to High Street after a coaching stop at Cape Ann rival Triton Regional for his dream job — boys’ basketball coach at Newburyport — will rearrange his practice schedule so his players can go support the boys’ or girls’ hockey teams on a chilly winter night.

Senior Hailey LaRosa, who paced the unbeaten girls’ cross-country team to a riveting victory over rival Pentucket at treasured Maudslay Park Wednesday afternoon, thoroughly enjoys helping her school, and being part of a winning team.

Her revered coach, Don Hennigar, now in year 37 with the program, mentions tradition, community, and pride.

Collectively, from city hall to the central school office, administrators to the athletic trainer, coaches to the athletes, and family members to the faithful alumni, everyone is all in with the Clippers. And the result is success that is savored, on the courts, fields, ice, and running trails.

In the 2021-22 school year, Newburyport won 67.88 percent of its 302 varsity games in the regular season, nosing out Westwood (67.63) to repeat as the Globe’s Dalton Division 3 winner. An 85-35 run in the spring — headlined by state titles in girls’ tennis and boys’ track and the baseball team’s run to the Division 3 final — capped a 199-91-12 finish for the Clipper crew.

Newburyport was one of 10 divisional winners for the awards — now in their 50th year — in which schools are ranked based on their regular-season win percentage. Scores are compiled and updated daily during the season through the Globe’s database at https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/high-schools/

The starting point is participation.

When Hodsdon arrived as AD in 2015, making his way up the sidewalk to the four white columns at the grand entrance of the mid-1930s brick structure (credit Mayor Gayden W. Morrill) — 52 percent of a student body hovering around 800 competed in athletics. That number has soared to 76 percent, in part due to the addition of girls’ hockey and girls’ volleyball programs.

“We wanted to increase opportunities, especially for females,” said Hodsdon. “And give credit to our coaching staff for maintaining that level of participation. They keep getting into the younger groups, and our numbers keep going up.”

This fall, 406 students are competing in athletics, and that includes varsity, JV1 and JV2 girls’ volleyball teams under the direction of coach Lori Solazzo. The first varsity season, a one-win campaign in 2017, was a “rough go.” Two years later, the Clippers were in the tournament, buoyed by the addition of a star, Sydney Yim, the state’s player of the year in 2020-21 now on scholarship at Purdue.

The Newburyport girls' tennis team captured the Division 3 state title in June, beating Austin Prep, 3-2, in the final at MIT. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“We always have 50 players trying out,” said Solazzo, now in her 21st as a math teacher at the school. “Now we have three teams. At the beginning, we had great support from the school and the community.

“I love the people I work with, and I love the people I coach with.”

Owen Tahnk, a senior three-sport captain who will pitch at Harvard, is the starting goalie for a Clipper boys’ soccer team off a sterling 9-0 start after a 16-1-1 run (18-2-1 overall) last fall that ended in the Division 3 state quarterfinals vs. eventual champion Norwell.

“It takes a lot of dedication, practicing every day, but it means a lot to be part of this community,” he said.

With a nod to Hodsdon, and marketing the Newburyport brand with pride, Clay said the message is clear: “Carry ourselves with class, win or lose . . . respect our opponent, and respect your teammates.”

What is it like to coach at Newburyport? “It is the best, it is more than I can put into words,” Clay said, his voice crackling slightly.

Hodsdon said its starts at the top, with supportive city leaders and administrators, a tremendous group of coaches, and athletes now that have literally taken the ball and run with it. He credits a commitment to the weight room, led by boys’ hockey coach Paul Yameen, the school’s strength and conditioning coordinator, for building confidence and preventative injuries, and athletic trainer Molly Hogan, “who gets our athletes back on the field as quickly and safely as possible. It’s rehab and physical therapy.” Assistant AD Kathy Cutter is a vital cog, heavily involved “in everything we do,” Hodsdon said.

Hennigar recalls a visit to Newburyport in the 1970s when he was starting out as a coach at Cape Ann rival Ipswich.

“I went to a Friday night football game,” he said. “Newburyport was one of the few schools that had lights. The stadium was built by the WPA. The team came out of the tunnel, and I felt as if I was at Notre Dame. I thought, ‘This would be an awesome place to teach and coach.’”

He later created his own legacy, as a physical education teacher (28 years) and coach on High Street. Others have followed, all soaking in the atmosphere that is always welcoming.

“It’s a good place to be on game night,” said Hodsdon.

About the awards

DIVISIONAL ALIGNMENTS

Dalton Division 1 is for schools with enrollments of 1,400 and up, Holmes Division 2 is 1,000-1,399, Dalton Division 3 is 700-999, and Ames Division 4 is 699 and under. Nason Division 1 is for Boston Public Schools, Nason Division 2 is for Catholic boys’ schools, and Nason Division 3 is for Catholic coed schools. The Singelais Division is for Catholic girls’ schools. The Markham Divisions are for vocational schools. The enrollment totals reflect students in Grades 9-12; enrollment figures are supplied by MIAA member schools.

The names

LARRY AMES: Ames was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1979 to 1994.

ERNEST DALTON: Dalton was the Globe’s high school editor from 1938 to 1970. He died in 1971.

BOB HOLMES: Holmes was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1996-2016.

JERRY NASON: Nason was the former executive sports editor of the Globe. He died in 1986.

NEIL SINGELAIS: Singelais was the Globe’s high school sports editor from 1970 to 1979. He died in 2002.

WALTER MARKHAM: Born and educated in Lowell, Markham was president and treasurer of the American Vocational Association for four years and was responsible for initiating the concept of regional vocational and technical high schools in the state.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.