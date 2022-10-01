Here are the 10 divisional winners for the 2021-22 Globe Scholastic Awards

Holmes Division 2 — The soccer field helped Hingham (75.25 winning percentage) separate from the pack as the boys’ and girls’ programs combined for a 37-3-2 record during a 90-win fall season. Boys’ hockey (20-4) followed with a strong winter campaign and boys’ lacrosse (21-3) reached the Division 1 state semifinals, helping the Harbormen capture a fourth straight Holmes title.

Dalton Division 1 — In capturing its fourth straight Dalton, the Franklin football (10-1) and field hockey teams (20-2) fueled an aggregate 79-15-6 mark in the fall season to surge ahead from its competitors. In the spring, the Panthers excelled once again on the baseball diamond with a 23-4 record, while girls’ lacrosse (18-3) and boys’ lacrosse (16-6) cemented Franklin’s rule in Division 1.

Advertisement

Dalton Division 3 — Newburyport (see story) won 67.88 percent of its 302 varsity games in the regular season, nosing out Westwood (67.63) to repeat as the Globe’s Dalton Division 3 winner. An 85-35 run in the spring — headlined by state titles in girls’ tennis and boys’ track and the baseball team’s run to the Division 3 final — capped a 199-91-12 finish for the Clipper crew.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ames Division 4 — With a 177-84-4 aggregate, Norwell (67.29) edged out South Shore rival Cohasset (62.5) for its third Ames’ Award in four years. The Clippers dominated in soccer with the boys’ and girls’ squads teaming up for a 41-1-4 record and a pair of Division 3 state titles. In the winter, boys’ hockey (21-2) carried the torch before boys’ lacrosse (21-2) and girls’ tennis (14-4) helped secure the crown.

Nason Division 1 — In the City, O’Bryant (57.80) eked out the Nason Award by percentage points over City League foe East Boston (57.55). A 54-win spring season was the difference for the Tigers as the baseball team (18-4) and boys’ volleyball (19-5) team led the way.

Advertisement

Nason Division 2 — St. John’s Prep (81.31) posted the highest winning percentage in Eastern Mass. to claim its sixth straight Nason crown. The Eagles went 125-15 during the winter and spring seasons, fueled by its state-title winning teams in boys’ hockey (22-3), wrestling (32-0), and boys’ lacrosse (22-1).

Nason Division 3 — Bishop Feehan (74.92) repeated for the Nason D3 Award, narrowly defeating runner-up Austin Prep (72.47) in its final year as an MIAA-affiliated school. The Shamrocks excelled once again in girls’ soccer (19-2-1) and field hockey (13-2-5) to post an 83-17-11 aggregate in the fall. To fend off Catholic Central rival AP in the spring, softball (19-4), girls’ lacrosse (16-3), and girls’ tennis (12-3) spearheaded a 90-21 season.

Singelais Division — In the Catholic girls’ school division, Notre Dame-Hingham (67.05) went back-to-back over Ursuline (62.08) in a tight two-school race. Girls’ soccer (14-2-2) led the way in the fall and girls’ lacrosse (21-4) won its third state title in the spring to pace the Cougars. The three running teams (cross country, indoor and outdoor track) also combined for a 10-1 record.

Markham Division 1 — A 75-15-5 fall season helped Blackstone Valley (70.16) claim its 10th D1 vocational title in 15 years with ease over last year’s winner Shawsheen (57.11). The soccer teams were a combined 31-5-5, girls’ volleyball went 15-5, and the golf team finished 8-2. In the winter, the basketball teams teamed up on the hardwood for a 34-11 record.

Advertisement

Markham Division 2 — Despite a furious spring-rally by runner-up Diman (57.91), Essex Tech (59.35) held on for the D2 vocational award. Boys’ soccer (15-2-2) and girls’ volleyball (20-3) had successful seasons during a 58-29-4 fall season, and boys’ hockey (16-4-3) and girls’ basketball (14-6) continued strong play in the winter.