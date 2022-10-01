Marc McLaughlin, John Beecher shine in Bruins win

Taylor Hall also got dinged up in the second and was not available for the third period.

Some of the win’s luster was lost early in the second period when prime right wing prospect Fabian Lysell exited the action with an apparent shoulder injury. The slick 19-year-old forward left after getting hit by Rasmus Ristolainen in the right wing corner.

Former Boston College center Marc McLaughlin and ex-Michigan pivot John Beecher both took a couple of strides toward securing a roster spot with the Bruins by scoring two goals each Saturday, leading the hosts to a 4-0 preseason win over the Flyers at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t have confirmation exactly what it is,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery afterward, referring to both Lysell and Hall. “But they are both minor — they might both miss a day or two of practice, that would be max.

“We were fearful [with Lysell] that it was a shoulder. But thankfully it’s not. And the first 10 minutes, I thought he was the best player on the ice. A lot of good things to grow his confidence as a pro.”

Montgomery added he’d like to see Lysell play in at least one of the three remaining preseason games.

The Bruins, 2-1-0 in the preseason, move ahead, 2-0, on McLaughlin’s two strikes, and then rolled to the 4-0 win on Beecher’s pair, the last of those scored shorthanded and into an empty net with 2:48 left to play.

Linus Ullmark, who will share netminding duties this season with Jeremy Swayman, turned back 21 shots for the shutout.

After mustering but two shots in a very sleepy first period, the Bruins were the first to crack the scoreboard on McLaughlin’s tip on a power play at 7:09.

Defenseman Jack Ahcan, the lone point man on the No. 2 PP unit, threw a sweeping snap shot toward the net and McLaughlin, parked between the circles, tipped it by former WannaB’s goalie Troy Grosenick.

Lysell, eager to land a job with the Bruins varsity after spending a year with WHL Vancouver, exited with 3:02 gone in the second, just as his shift on the No. 2 power-play unit was drawing to a close.

Working on the rear wall in the his right wing offensive corner, he was felled when the 6-foot-4-inch Ristolainen backed into him with a clean check.

A wincing Lysell, looking to be in considerable pain, eventually made his way off the ice with his upper body hunkered over awkwardly.

Lysell added some 10 pounds during the offseason, much of it muscle. Picked No. 21 in the 2021 draft, his game centers on speed and skill, but he still needs to build his physical presence to take the swipes of much bigger, older NHLers.

Former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nick Wolff, a third-year pro, added spark with 14:24 gone in the second when he battled Flyers center Zack MacEwen. The barenuckled bout broke out when Wolff took exception to the crosscheck MacEwen stapled across Nick Foligno’s bacik.

Wolff adde as assist on McLaughlin’s second goal.





Kevin Paul Dupont