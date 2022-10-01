Mark Hubbard’s birdie runs takes him to lead in Mississippi

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada showed how much can change in so little time at the Country Club of Jackson, Miss.

Hubbard has gone 163 starts over six years without winning, and this would be as good a chance as any. It’s his first time to hold a 54-hole lead on tour.

Mark Hubbard ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and ended with a superb shot to 4 feet, giving him a 7-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead on Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

Hughes sent his approach long on the 18th and faced a difficult putt up closely mown grass to a green and raced away from him. Right went it looked as though Hubbard might have a three-shot lead, Hughes holed the putt from 30 feet for birdie and a 68.

Hubbard was at 15-under 201, one shot ahead of Hughes.

Scott Stallings also in the mix when he chipped out of the bushes to 10 feet on the reachable par-4 15th to reach 14 under. But then after going 51 straight holes without a bogey, Stallings missed the fairways to the left on the 16th and 18th holes and made bogey on both of them.

He shot 68 and was three shots behind along with Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka (69) and Garrick Higgo (68), who bounced back nicely from a double bogey on the 12th hole when he had wedge in his hand from 119 yards in the fairway.

Thomas Detry of Belgium, who started the third round tied with Hughes, had only one birdie on a day of good scoring, shot 74 and fell seven shots behind.

Former PGA champion Keegan Bradley set the tone early with a 64 that left him four behind at the end of the day.

European — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman heads back to St. Andrews for the final round of an event played over three of Scotland’s storied courses over the first three days: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at the home of golf.

Mansell defied terrible weather on Friday to shoot 4-under 68 at the Old Course and shone again on a bright but breezy day just a half-hour up the road, posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15-under 201.

Three players are tied for second place: Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins, Sweden’s Alex Noren and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

Noren, playing at St. Andrews, signed for a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys. Gavins (67) and Fox (65) produced strong finishes to their rounds at Kingsbarns to get into the mix.

Rory McIlroy has a huge task on his hands, lying eight shots back after his 66 at St. Andrews.

LPGA — Charley Hull began the back nine with a double bogey and then settled down to salvage an even-par 71 to share the lead with Xiyu “Janet” Lin going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas.

Lin had missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have given her the lead, settling for a 69 to join Hull at 11-under 202 at Old American Golf Club.

But on a breezy day in North Texas on firm turf, the final round figures to be wide open.

Lydia Ko bounced back from a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole by making four birdies over the next six holes and posted a 67. Celine Boutier had four birdies on the front nine on her way to a 66. They were one shot behind.

Another shot back was Maddie Szeryk, the LPGA rookie from Canada, who started the season with six missed cuts in a row and has yet to register a top-20 finish.

Lin already has been runner-up twice this year, in Thailand and Cincinnati, as she goes for her first LPGA title after big success in her native China.



