Once a promising power prospect, Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec plans to reset after lackluster season

Upon his arrival in late August of that year, he was as good as advertised. In just 23 games, Dalbec hit .263, belting eight homers with a .959 OPS. He did that without a true season. COVID-19 stripped that away. Prospects of Dalbec’s caliber were relegated to an alternate site during the summer months, playing in intrasquad games. The organization, and baseball, at large, did not want young players to miss out on a year of development.

TORONTO — Bobby Dalbec was a promising 25-year-old with light-tower power when the Red Sox called him up midway through the 2020 season.

After a slow start in 2021, Dalbec got hot, playing a key role in the Sox’ postseason push. In the end, he hit .240/.298/.494 with a .792 OPS. He tallied 78 RBIs and hit 25 homers, a promising line for a player during his first full season in the big leagues.

But after scuffling for much of the 2022 season, coupled with the rise of 22-year-old first baseman Triston Casas, Dalbec, at 27 years old, was optioned to Triple A Worcester. Casas, meanwhile, took Dalbec’s spot on the roster.

Was there disappointment? Perhaps. But Dalbec, who was hitting just .211 with 11 homers while striking out 113 times across 340 plate appearances, saw it as an opportunity to get himself right.

“I was glad I could go play,” Dalbec said Saturday afternoon. “That was the biggest thing for me. There were times throughout the year where I felt like I was really about to take off and then I wouldn’t play based off matchups, whatever the decision, which is fine. They’re going to put out what they think is the best team that can win.”

Not playing, Dalbec said, got in his head. Not from a standpoint of thinking he was incapable. But when you don’t play, you can tinker with your swing when it doesn’t need a change.

Dalbec was recalled last week, replacing Trevor Story ahead of the Yankees series at Yankee Stadium. His locker was right next to Casas, the Sox’ shiny new toy, something Dalbec was just two years ago.

His playing time is limited, with Casas getting the majority of the looks. Dalbec had his chances. He realizes that. Assessing the situation moving forward, with first baseman Eric Hosmer still a part of the mix, does not give Dalbec pause heading into next year.

“I can play pretty much anywhere,” Dalbec said. “Those guys are both great players. Casas is doing great. He has almost a .900 OPS. It’s very impressive to see his discipline in the strike zone, which is something I need to work on.”

Dalbec said he will utilize this upcoming offseason as a chance to reset. He will go back home to Arizona and has some drills lined up to help with his timing. Then, he will decide if he will play winter ball as he inches toward the 2023 season.



Ort, Winckowski back in the fold

The Red Sox reinstated righthander Kaleb Ort from the restricted list and recalled righthander Josh Winckowski. To make room, the club optioned righthander Tyler Danish and outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple A Worcester . . . Michael Wacha will make his final start of the season . . . Xander Bogaerts hit in the designated hitter’s spot Saturday. The plan is for him to play the final four games of the season at shortstop, including three games at Fenway . . . J.D. Martinez had a scheduled offday . . . Kiké Hernández got the start at shortstop.

