Patriots offense takes another hit with Jakobi Meyers ruled out against Packers

Meyers joins quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb), all of whom were declared out Friday.

Meyers, who leads the club with 13 receptions, had expressed optimism that he could go against the Packers after being limited in practice all week.

The Patriots will be without another of their top weapons Sunday in Green Bay after receiver Jakobi Meyers was declared out for the second straight game because of a knee injury.

The Patriots placed Cajuste on injured reserve Saturday, so he’ll miss at least four games. In addition, Marcus Cannon was elevated from the practice squad and he’ll serve as the swing offensive tackle.

Safety Kyle Dugger, who also missed last week with a knee injury and was limited in practice, continues to trend in the right direction and made the trip to Wisconsin.

The club listed five other players as questionable for the game, including safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back).

Lasting bond

They used to be young Bruins, now they’re grizzled vets.

Marcedes Lewis and Matthew Slater were UCLA teammates in the early 2000s before turning into seasoned NFL standouts. Lewis, Green Bay’s tight end, is now in Year 17. Slater is enjoying year 15.

Though they took different paths (Lewis has remained a rugged tight end while Slater morphed into the best special teams player of all time) they are linked by their longevity.

Lewis already was a two-sport standout and towering figure on the UCLA campus when Slater arrived in Westwood in 2004.

The 6-foot-7-inch tight end was a well-established weapon for those Bruins football teams and Slater was immediately drawn to him and fellow star Maurice Jones-Drew.

“They were pretty much, clearly, better than everyone else,’’ Slater said. “You could see just how gifted they were, early on.’’

A speedy receiver, Slater looked up to Lewis and tried to adopt some of his habits.

“Just to watch him develop and watch the way he worked and watch his love for the game — I really learned a lot, just from watching him,’’ said Slater. “I’m so appreciative of my time with him. He’s such an engaging guy with a great personality. He loves to laugh and I’m really fortunate to have played with someone like that in college.’’

Slater recalls how Lewis always made the younger players “feel like family” right away, like a part of the team from the get-go.

“When a player of that caliber does that, it goes a long way,’’ Slater said.

Slater is amazed at how Lewis has held up playing such a physically demanding position.

“I’ve always said he’s maybe the most physically gifted person I’ve ever been around. He’s the size of [Rob Gronkowski], and he played on the basketball team at UCLA. I mean, this guy’s just a physical freak,’’ said Slater. “I know he’s been very intentional about taking care of himself, training the right way, just taking care of his body. But the good Lord definitely blessed him with some good genes, and it’s great to see him still playing.’’

Sunday in Green Bay, they get to renew their relationship

“I’ll definitely say hello,’’ said Slater. “I always love telling him how proud I am of saying I went to school with him. Again, I appreciate the time I had at UCLA, and I’m thankful for guys like him.’’

International game

Twenty-one Patriots players and coaches will wear helmet flag decals or pins of the country or territory that represents their nationality or cultural heritage the next two weeks.

It’s part of an NFL initiative to “celebrate the growing number of nationalities and cultures that make up the fabric of the league.’’

The players: Nelson Agholor (Nigeria), Kendrick Bourne (American Samoa), Daniel Ekuale (American Samoa), Nick Folk (Germany), Brian Hoyer (Germany), Matthew Judon (Burundi), Harvey Langi (Tonga), Devin McCourty (Jamaica), Mike Onwenu (Nigeria), Jahlani Tavai (Samoa), and Josh Uche (Nigeria).

The coaches: Bill Belichick (Croatia), Steve Belichick (Croatia), Brian Belichick (Croatia), Cam Achord (France), Joe Houston (Cuba), Joe Judge (Ireland), Joe Kim (South Korea), Matt Patricia (Italy), Mike Pellegrino (Italy), and Vinnie Sunseri (Italy.)

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.