Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers ruled out, won’t play against Packers Sunday

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated October 1, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Jakobi Meyers won't play again this weekend as he works through a knee injury.Eric Espada/Getty

A Patriots offense already missing quarterback Mac Jones took another hit ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Packers, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ruled out by the team on Saturday afternoon.

Meyers missed last Sunday’s defeat to the Ravens with a knee issue, which continued to hamper him throughout the week; the fourth-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Despite only playing two of New England’s three games, Meyers leads the team with 13 catches this season, racking up 150 yards on 19 targets.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

