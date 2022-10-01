Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers ruled out, won’t play against Packers Sunday

A Patriots offense already missing quarterback Mac Jones took another hit ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Packers, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ruled out by the team on Saturday afternoon.
Meyers missed last Sunday’s defeat to the Ravens with a knee issue, which continued to hamper him throughout the week; the fourth-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Jakobi Meyers has been downgraded to out for #NEvsGB.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2022
Despite only playing two of New England’s three games, Meyers leads the team with 13 catches this season, racking up 150 yards on 19 targets.
