Revolution enjoy 2-1 win in final home game of season

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution showed the potential of having three Designated Players in taking a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon. Though the Revolution had been eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, they took a step toward concluding the season on a positive note.
Giacomo Vrioni and Gustavo Bou converted for the Revolution (10-12-11, 41 points) in their final home game of the season before a crowd of 33,421 at Gillette Stadium. The result also eliminated Atlanta United (10-12-10, 40 points) from postseason contention.
Vrioni, making his first start since joining the team in July, opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 33d minute. Vrioni took a quick stutter step, then left-footed a low shot as Raul Gudino dove right. Vrioni earned the penalty, going down after sealing off Gudino near the goal area in the 31st minute, the sequence set up by a Nacho Gil nutmeg.
The Revolution hit posts twice in the opening half, Carles Gil after going in alone against Gudino (12th) and a Brandon Bye header (16th) off a corner, set up by a Ryan Spaulding-Vrioni combination.
Josef Martinez cut the deficit with a scissor kick (81st), then Bou broke the deadlock (85th), on a breakaway involving Justin Rennicks, Dylan Borrero, and Carles Gil. The Revolution, who had all three DPs in the starting lineup for the first time since March 15, conclude the season with a visit to Chicago Fire Oct. 9.
