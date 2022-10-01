Revolution enjoy 2-1 win in final home game of season

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution showed the potential of having three Designated Players in taking a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon. Though the Revolution had been eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, they took a step toward concluding the season on a positive note.

Giacomo Vrioni and Gustavo Bou converted for the Revolution (10-12-11, 41 points) in their final home game of the season before a crowd of 33,421 at Gillette Stadium. The result also eliminated Atlanta United (10-12-10, 40 points) from postseason contention.

Vrioni, making his first start since joining the team in July, opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 33d minute. Vrioni took a quick stutter step, then left-footed a low shot as Raul Gudino dove right. Vrioni earned the penalty, going down after sealing off Gudino near the goal area in the 31st minute, the sequence set up by a Nacho Gil nutmeg.