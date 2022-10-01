Thayer knows Bo — Maccormack, that is — after sophomore RB powers BB&N to convincing ISL win

Maccormack rumbled for 160 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries, powering BB&N to a 41-20 Independent School League victory over Thayer Academy in Cambridge.

It’s no wonder Maccormack and Jackson share a name.

Bo Maccormack was named after Bo Jackson, an athlete who’s been something of a role model for the Buckingham Browne & Nichols sophomore running back from Westford. Maccormack will pour over footage of Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and CJ Spiller to integrate some of their moves into his game.

“Bo is what you want out of a football player, or what we think of as a Knights football player,” said BB&N coach Mike Wiley. “He’s a strong kid, he’s tough, he’s a team-first guy — he’s all of those things. We have as much trust as you can ever have with a player in him. Not to mention, he’s really good.”

On the first offensive play for the Knights (1-1), Maccormack exploded through the B-gap by the right hashmark. A powerful runner, Maccormack showcased elite quickness, agility, and breakaway speed, going untouched on his 69-yard touchdown run.

BB&N's Bo Maccormack (right) spreads the love with some of his fans after scoring one of his three first-half touchdowns in Saturday's 41-20 victory over Thayer in Cambridge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“We wanted to come in and punch them in the mouth, first play,” said Maccormack. “We came out fast, with a lot of energy, and hit it before they were there and got a nice play off it. The offensive line had some great blocks, gave me a lot of space.”

Maccormack scored on three of the Knights’ first four drives, punching in touchdown rushes of 3-yards and 5-yards, constantly moving his feet and outmuscling defenders to demonstrate a complete mix of speed and power.

Maccormack cannot be singled out for defenses’ to stack the box, as Barnstable-transfer Henry Machnik oversees a talented aerial attack.

The junior quarterback completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding 25 yards on four rushes and a score on the ground. Senior Ronan Hanafin, a Clemson commit from Burlington, senior Isaiah Kacyvenski, a Harvard commit from Weston, and junior tight end Brett Elliott of Holliston gave Machnik a plethora of top-end targets.

Elliott hauled in three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown, Kacyvenski reeled in a crossing route for 48 yards on the Knights’ third play, and Hanafin amassed 48 total yards despite being double and tripled-covered. The dual-threat nature of the Knights’ offense created mismatches Thayer was unable to handle.

“It means a lot, especially coming off last week,” said Machnik, referring to a 31-14 loss at Milton Academy, during which the Knights squandered a 14-10 lead late after giving up 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points. “This was huge, we needed that, a big bounce back. Personally, I don’t see us losing any more games this year.”

Thayer (1-1) will look to rebound next Saturday, as the Tigers host Milton Academy. The Knights welcome Governor’s Academy to town next week.

Belmont Hill 35, Roxbury Latin 7 — Senior captain Chris Milmoe threw for a 35-yard touchdown and ran for a 2-yard score and senior Tom Mackey added rushing scores of 45 and 9 yards for Belmont Hill (1-1) that delivered first-year coach Bryson Rosser his first win with the program.

Old Colony 30, Upper Cape 6 — Matt McGuiggan and Ryan Silva each rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Chris Egan added a touchdown run for the Cougars (4-0) in the Mayflower League win.

Rivers 38, Groton 7 — Maxwell Stevelman tossed four touchdown passes of 99, 25, 7 and 25 yards and Nick Santaniello rumbled for a pair of rushing scores for Rivers (2-0) in the Independent School League win.

Correspondents Colin Bannen and Lenny Rowe contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.