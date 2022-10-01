Zay Flowers sparkles as Boston College holds off Louisville, 34-33

Zay Flowers kept Boston College afloat with a series of scintillating catches, and kicker Connor Lytton lifted the Eagles to a much-needed 34-33 win over Louisville on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Flowers hauled in five receptions for 151 yards, including TD catches of 57 and 69 yards. Lytton drilled a 37-yard field goal with 7:24 remaining, then a 26-yarder with 1:56 left to put the Eagles (2-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good.
The Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) had two chances late, but Jaiden Woodbey, Jason Maitre, and Kam Arnold helped the Eagles cement their victory. Arnold intercepted a Hail Mary following a field-storming gone wrong with one second on the clock.
It was a back-and-forth affair the entire way. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham scored from 1 yard out on the opening drive. BC responded with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Phil Jurkovec to freshman Joe Griffin Jr., tying the game at 7 through one quarter.
The score was the second in as many weeks for the former Springfield Central star Griffin, a 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound wide receiver who has impressed early in his college career.
James Turner nailed a 24-yard field goal for the Cardinals, then Jurkovec (18 of 21, 304 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) hit Flowers for a spectacular 57-yard TD to make it 14-10. Flowers adjusted at the last second to snare a floating ball in double coverage and gracefully glide into the end zone.
Cunningham responded with a 6-yard score to give Louisville a 16-14 edge. BC freshman Alex Broome (9 carries, 78 yards) delivered from 40 yards out, then Cunningham added another from 1 yard score to push the Cardinals back in front, 23-21, at halftime.
BC racked up 266 total yards in the action-packed half, but committed eight penalties and turned the ball over three times. Jurkovec threw an interception on BC’s opening drive, then he fumbled twice — including one play where he inexplicably threw the ball backward instead of taking a sack.
The Eagles were dynamic in stretches and inept in others, but they did enough to hang around.
Flowers added a 69-yard TD early in the second half, as he made a quick move toward the middle and outraced the defender. Louisville regained the lead to 33-28 through three, though, thanks to a 12-yard reception from Ahmari Huggins-Brown.
The Cardinals, playing without Cunningham for much of the fourth quarter, lost their firepower when they lost their star signal-caller. The Eagles took advantage and registered a crucial win before Clemson comes to town next Saturday.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.