Boston Public Health Commission administers 780 COVID vaccines during clinic

”We were very pleased to see so many families bringing their children to get vaccinated,” the commission said in a statement, referring to aclinic held White Stadium in Franklin Park.

The vaccinations come days after the commission detected a “significant spike” in COVID particles found in local waste water, suggesting the potential for higher community spread. Cases among 10- to 19-year olds across the state have risen sharply in recent weeks, a trend experts attribute to students returning to school.

The Boston Public Health Commission administered 780 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during a clinic in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

To encourage participation, the commission handed out $75 gift cards to people 18 years old and under, as well as one caregiver who received a booster or vaccination with them. A previous vaccination clinic at the stadium also drew more than 700 people, the commission said.

Due to increased time indoors due to colder temperatures, the beginning of the school year, and the arrival of students in the city, the particle levels are the highest they have been since May, the commission said.

Currently, the commission recommends people stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters, receive their annual flu shot, test for COVID before and after attending large gatherings, wear a mask indoors, and stay home if sick.

The Department of Public Health is offering free telehealth visits for Paxlovid, an antiviral that has been shown to mitigate the most severe symptoms of COVID, the commission said.

Several vaccination clinics are open throughout Boston to residents, the commission said. Those who couldn’t attend the clinic on Saturday are encouraged to search for another clinic near them.