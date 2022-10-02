fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crash closes part of I-495 in Westford

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2022, 1 hour ago

Interstate 495 in Westford was briefly closed late Sunday morning to allow a medical helicopter to land and care for a crash victim, according to State Police.

The person needed to be extricated from the car, which crashed into a median on the southbound side of the highway, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail.

A MedFlight helicopter was en route around 10:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately released.

This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video