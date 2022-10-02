Crash closes part of I-495 in Westford

Interstate 495 in Westford was briefly closed late Sunday morning to allow a medical helicopter to land and care for a crash victim, according to State Police.
The person needed to be extricated from the car, which crashed into a median on the southbound side of the highway, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail.
A MedFlight helicopter was en route around 10:15 a.m.
No further information was immediately released.
This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.