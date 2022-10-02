Middleton teachers say they won’t work outside school hours until contract is reached, with raises

“We have always been aware of the discrepancy between Masco salaries and our salaries, but I think the amount of work we’ve put in the past three years and the stressors we are facing in education in general has just made this gap so much more appalling,” Nasser said in an interview Saturday.

Middleton teachers are paid far less than their counterparts in the Masconomet Regional School District, which operates a middle school and high school serving students from Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield, according to Catie Nasser, a visual arts teacher who has worked in Middleton’s two schools for 14 years.

Public school teachers in Middleton will hold a rally Monday as they call for a new contract with pay raises, and they say they will no longer do voluntary work outside of contractual hours until a deal is reached.

Advertisement

The Middleton Educators Association represents about 80 teachers in the town’s schools: Fuller Meadow School, which includes kindergarten through second grade, and Howe-Manning Elementary School, which houses the town’s preschool and grades three through six.

Negotiations between the union and the Middleton School Committee stretch back to the beginning of the year, and Nasser said the two sides remain far from an agreement.

Michelle Aitken, the School Committee’s chairwoman, said the committee “values our teachers and all they do for our students.”

“We are looking forward to working towards a new contract,” Aitken said in an e-mail Sunday.

Carrie Windmiller, a sixth-grade special-education teacher who has worked for the school system for 15 years, says it’s unfair for her to be paid less than a middle- or high-school teacher working with the same students she had in prior years.

“This is not right,” she said in a telephone interview Saturday night while taking a break from making deliveries for Uber Eats. “We know we’re not going to have the same salaries as Masconomet in one, or two, or even three years, but we’re asking for an attempt at getting us closer.”

Advertisement

The union is seeking an initial 5 percent raise and a 5 percent market increase for the first year of the contract, followed by 5 percent increases in the second and third year, Nasser said. The union says those raises would help bring teachers’ salaries in line with inflation and increases in the cost of living, as well as attract quality candidates to fill staff vacancies. Nasser and Windmiller said more than two dozen staff members and educators have left the district in the past year.

Monday’s rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. outside the Flint Public Library on Main Street, ahead of a School Committee meeting set for 5:30 p.m. The next meeting between the School Committee and the union is set for Thursday, Windmiller said.

The union said its members “overwhelmingly approved” a plan to cease doing voluntary work outside their contracted hours, which for most staff are 7:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., while others’ hours shift a bit later, to 8:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., according to Nasser and Windmiller.

Nasser said it is common for teachers to be at school from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The extra time is necessary, she said, for all the other things teachers do on a daily basis beyond delivering lessons in the classroom, whether it’s spending time with a student who needs extra help, preparing lessons, or responding to e-mails and phone calls from parents.

Advertisement

The teachers are now taking that time back, at least until a deal is reached, they said.

“We’re trying not to affect the students in any way,” Windmiller said. “People in this field know all the extra work that teachers do, and we’re just trying to draw attention to it.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.