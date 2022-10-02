New date set for canceled Post Malone concert at TD Garden

Oct. 10 is the new date for the concert, which had to be postponed last weekend after Post Malone was hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment.

Rapper Post Malone is due back in Boston next week for a rescheduled show at TD Garden, the venue announced.

Tickets purchased for the original Sept. 24 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Austin Richard Post, who goes by the stage name Post Malone, shared a video on Twitter Sept. 18 that he had hurt his ribs after accidentally falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis. His manager, Dre London, posted on Instagram that the rapper had bruised his ribs as a result of that incident.

Post Malone performed the first of two scheduled concerts at TD Garden on Friday night as part of his tour for his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, TD Garden tweeted that the show was being postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Post Malone shared a post to Twitter around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 stating he was “having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

The rapper went to the hospital and had to postpone his second concert in Boston.

“I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you,” he wrote in the post to Twitter. “I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.