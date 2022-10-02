Six injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough

Six people were injured, at least two of them critically, in a rollover crash in Foxborough early Sunday, State Police said.
Around 3:20 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound, State Police said in a statement.
At least two occupants of the Ford Expedition suffered life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Another four occupants were injured.
I-95 northbound was closed at Exit 13, with traffic was detoured onto Route 140, State Police said.
No further information was released.