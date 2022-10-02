fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough

At least two of the victims have life threatening injuries

By Matt BergUpdated October 2, 2022, 10 minutes ago

Six people were injured, at least two of them critically, in a rollover crash in Foxborough early Sunday, State Police said.

Around 3:20 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound, State Police said in a statement.

At least two occupants of the Ford Expedition suffered life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Another four occupants were injured.

I-95 northbound was closed at Exit 13, with traffic was detoured onto Route 140, State Police said.

No further information was released.

