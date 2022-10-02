Wind-driven fire damages 4 homes in Dorchester

“Within 20 minutes the fire was on four different buildings,” Alkins said. “So, it spread pretty quickly.”

Six alarms were sounded for the fire that started at 25 Peverell St. at about 10 a.m., said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston fire.

Driven by high winds, a fire at a three-decker home in Dorchester quickly spread to three other properties, drawing over 100 firefighters and multiple trucks to the scene Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

“It was intense fire,” Alkins said in a telephone interview. “It jumped from building to building. [It was] a wind driven fire.”

A total of 15 residents were displaced from four properties on Peverell and Cushing Avenue. Damages are estimated at $2 million, Alkins said.

“It was pretty terrible,” said one resident, a middle aged woman, who declined to give her name. She was in an apartment at 25 Perevell St. when the fire started, she said as she stood wrapped in a blanket with the other residents outside the apartment Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone’s a bit shook up at this one,” said another man, who also declined to give his name.

There was heavy fire in the rear of the home at 25 Peverell St. when firefighters arrived and the fire spread to 23 Peverell St., as well as the building behind it as 130 Cushing Ave. and a fourth building next to it, he said.

The wind played “a major role in the fire,” and pushed it from the three-decker to the three other buildings, Alkins said. He added that it was “very challenging” as firefighters had to battle the blaze on multiple streets.

“That’s why they hit multiple alarms to get the manpower and the fire hoses,” Alkins said.

Wind gusts hit 41 miles-per-hour at Logan Airport at 10 a.m., Hayden Frank, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said. The northeast wind gusts have been between 35 and 40 mile-per-hour pretty much all morning.

“We’re gusting pretty good ,” Frank said.

The buildings are located on a hill, and street wires in the area that prevented an aerial ladder from accessing the fire, Alkins said. Firefighters were forced to use multiple ground ladders, he said.

“Wires inhibited [us] on both streets,” Alkins said.

“Again, being up so high on a hill, the street sits on a hill, and the wind being even more intense on a hill, so that helps push the fire and feed the fire,” Alkins said.

There were about 120 to 125 firefighters that responded to put out the blaze, Alkins said. Two firefighters and one resident suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Alkins said.

