Woman survives crash into New Hampshire bridge, landing in river

Troopers found the vehicle heavily damaged, laying on its side and partially submerged in the Taylor River.

The crash occurred at 12:54 a.m. on the Taylor River Bridge on Interstate 95. New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to the scene.

A woman whose car crashed into a bridge in Hampton, New Hampshire and landed in the river below early Saturday morning survived without serious injury, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The female driver of the 2015 Honda Pilot, who was wearing a seatbelt, was removed from the vehicle. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, said State Police in a state

State Police determined the vehicle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and traveled into the median. After going through the median, the Honda struck the Taylor River Bridge and became airborne, State Police said.

Three lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for about two hours, according to authorities.

Along with Hampton police and fire, public safety crews from Seabrook responded, as well as the state Department of Transportation and the New England Truck Center, the statement said.

While the crash is still under investigation, distracted driving and speed appear to be factors in the crash, State Police said.

