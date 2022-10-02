‘Saturday Night Live’ tackles Trump skits, Mitch McConnell, Adam Levine in premiere

In the cold open, actor Miles Teller as Peyton Manning and Andrew Dismukes as Eli Manning used their talk show “ManningCast” to poke fun of a spoof of an SNL skit where the actors played former president Donald Trump and members of his administration. They were not impressed.

“Saturday Night Live” returned for it’s 48th season on Oct. 1 with a self-depreciating performance that gave commentary on the show’s run of political skits.

Then, first-time SNL host Teller worked in moments from his Top Gun: Maverick role into his monologue.

Also, Senator Mitch McConnell played by James Austin Johnson and Republican Senate candidate in Georgia Herschel Walker, played by Kenan Thompson, were roasted during the “Weekend Update” segment on the 2022 midterms.

Then, singer Adam Levine’s alleged text message scandal with an Instagram model came into the spotlight during the game show skit.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the night and performed songs “Father Time,” “Rich Spirit,” and “N95.”

