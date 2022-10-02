Antisemitic past of German town’s Passion Play is not to be overlooked

It is most unfortunate that the Globe’s coverage of this year’s Oberammergau Passion Play (“Enduring Passion,” Sunday Arts, Sept. 25) fails to mention the 400 years of pain and suffering this event has caused through its perpetuation of virulent antisemitism.

While the passion play, as a Christian cultural event, has often been associated with portrayals of Jews in a negative and harmful light, the Oberammergau has been particularly notorious. It earned the explicit and particular praise of Adolf Hitler, who said that “never has the menace of Jewry been so convincingly portrayed as in this presentation of what happened in the times of the Romans.” Hitler urged a nationwide tour across the Third Reich “so that the whole country could be inflamed against the Jews.”