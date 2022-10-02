Idris Elba won’t be the next James Bond

“I feel,” he said, “it is beyond me at this juncture.”

“ It is not a goal for my career ,” said Elba recently on “Uninterrupted: The Shop,” a YouTube talk show. “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.” Oh, he’s heard the years of speculation and is accustomed to people wherever he goes in the world pointing at him and saying, “Bond.” But Elba is saying no.

Alas, we won’t be getting the James Bond we deserve. Elba — Idris Elba — doesn’t want to play the legendary British superspy.

As popular as the Bond films are, they’re also a time suck that gnaws through at least a decade of an actor’s career. At this point in his life, Elba might have more varied and challenging roles in mind. Plus he recently turned 50, an age when most Bond actors return their Aston Martin keys and mothball their tailored tuxedoes.

But I think there may be another reason Elba has declined to put his mark on one of the most iconic characters in film history — the avalanche of virulent racism and death threats that would probably come with accepting the role.

That’s what Moses Ingram, the young Black actress cast in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a Disney+ series, faced earlier this year. She was inundated with so much racist hatred that Ewan McGregor, the “Star Wars” star and an executive producer of the series, posted a video of support for her. In a bigoted galaxy not so far away, trolls targeted actors John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran when they were cast in other films in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Intractable fans often balk at character or series changes. When Daniel Craig replaced Pierce Brosnan in 2005, Bond purists were aghast. Above all else was the issue of color — as in hair color. Craig’s flaxen locks broke a decades-long tradition of dark-haired men in the role. Craig’s race was a nonissue. Like every Bond dating back to Sean Connery’s debut in 1962′s “Dr. No,” Craig is white.

If fans initially couldn’t abide a blond Bond, imagine the backlash that would accompany the first Black 007.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. Just glance at the racist conniptions that erupted with the recent release of the first trailer for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey. In the original animated Disney film, Ariel, the title character, is white, although race is not a mermaid’s most distinguishing feature. Bailey, a multiple Grammy nominee, is Black.

Then there’s the ugly response to multiracial casting on “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel on HBO. White supremacy has also fueled the nasty complaints about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a new adaptation on Amazon that some detractors claim is a desperate attempt to “woke-ify” J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy classic. (Any such sneering references to “woke” are best read as intended — with a hard “r.”)

Of course, these fragile people don’t care about hobbits or a mermaid who, unlike them, wants to embrace her humanity. What they seek is to eliminate any representation that does not affirm whiteness as the norm. As Jason Stanley, a Yale University philosophy professor, outlines in his book “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them,” one tenet of this toxic discipline is that “Any gains for minorities — ‘them’ — are a loss for ‘us.’”

Whenever a Black person achieves something that is falsely perceived as belonging to a white person, racists lash out — and not just about Hollywood casting. Nearly 50 years ago, when the great Henry Aaron of the Atlanta Braves was closing in on Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, Aaron received so many racist death threats that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution prepared an obituary for him, just in case.

Racist reprisal is also why Nataki Garrett, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s artistic director, who has reimagined older works while introducing new ones to expand and diversify the festival’s audience, had to get a security team after receiving death threats.

Inevitably, if Elba became the seventh man to play Bond, he would be subjected to the same. That’s not to say that a Black actor won’t be chosen for the franchise’s 26th film. Bond producers have publicly stated that they’re looking for “a reinvention” of the character, and breaking the mold after 60 years seems long overdue.

Of course Elba could do it. He’s British. He was the sexiest man alive long before People magazine finally got around to recognizing this fact in 2018. He’s done action films. He wears a tux like he was born in one.

But to give his fans what they crave might have meant sacrificing too much of his mental well-being. And he owes that sacrifice to no one. So while saddened by the news, I certainly respect Elba's decision to pass on playing 007. But I can't say that what remains unspoken hasn't left me both shaken and stirred.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.