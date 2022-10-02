Albert Pujols smacks 702nd homer for Cardinals

The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762). The slugger has 23 homers in what he says will be his last season.

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who also is retiring, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony before their last regular-season home game.

Pujols also hit a two-run double in the first inning. He has 2,214 RBIs, tying him with Ruth for second place on the career list behind Aaron (2,297).

Mariners promote Justin Hollander

Justin Hollander just completed eight days of his baseball career that will be tough to forget.

The executive with the Seattle Mariners finished off a massive contract extension with staff pitching ace Luis Castillo last weekend. On Friday night, he was jumping into the arms and hugging everyone associated with the Mariners after Seattle clinched a playoff spot and ended the longest playoff drought in baseball.

And Sunday, the Mariners announced Hollander was being promoted to general manager, making official many of the responsibilities he’s taken on over the past several years with the club.

“It’s been a great and incredible week and this is obviously the cherry on top for me personally,” Hollander said.

The 44-year-old Hollander said discussions about the promotion picked up in the past couple of weeks when team Chairman John Stanton and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto approached him about the idea.

It was the continuation of talks that first started last offseason after Seattle made a late run and barely missed the postseason.

“Moving forward, the Mariners are simply a better organization with Justin in this role,” Dipoto said.

It’s a family affair in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians’ lineup had a family look. Manager Terry Francona’s batting order against Kansas City featured the Naylor brothers hitting back-to-back. Josh hit cleanup and played first base and Bo, who was called up from the minors Saturday, hit fifth as the designated hitter. Both players bat lefthanded.

Bo Naylor is expected to be on Cleveland’s postseason roster as the third catcher. He made his major league debut in the sixth inning Saturday night, going 0 for 2 and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.

Bo Naylor, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2018 draft. He began this season at Double-A Akron and was promoted to Triple-A Columbus in June. Bo Naylor is the only catcher in the minor leagues this season to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Cleveland acquired Josh Naylor, 25, from San Diego in 2020. He overcame a gruesome leg injury last season to play a major role in Cleveland’s surprising run to the AL Central title. He is batting .251 with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Crowd stands for Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings, and the surging Chicago Cubs won their seventh straight, beating the Cincinnati Reds, 8-1.

Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs, helping Chicago match its best run since a seven-game streak late last year. The Cubs, aided by three walks and a hit batter, knocked out Chase Anderson in a five-run first and cruised to their 11th win in 12 games in their Wrigley Field season finale.

The Reds have dropped six straight and 19 of 23. They’ll need to sweep a three-game series against the Cubs in Cincinnati to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.

Aaron Judge holds at 61 HRs

Aaron Judge won’t break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge struck out three times and walked once, disappointing a crowd of 44,332 that watched the Yankees regular-season home finale in rain for much of a chilly, blustery afternoon. New York finishes the regular season with four games at Texas, starting Monday night.

Twins fail to back up Woods Richardson

Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota’s sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins, 5-2. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest pitcher in the majors this season. The Twins’ defense did him no favors at the start, committing three errors in the first inning . . . The Phillies picked up another key victory as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, using three RBIs apiece from Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott, plus Zack Wheeler’s five scoreless innings, to beat the Nationals, 8-1 in a rain-shortened game. The six-inning win helped Philadelphia take three of four from the worst-in-the-majors Nationals to improve to 86-73 after getting to town on a five-game losing streak.. . . Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting Houston over Tampa Bay, 3-1.

