BC High’s Jack Waldner, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) capture Catholic Conference golf titles

On a day he started with a pair of bogeys in the first three holes, BC High senior Jack Waldner finished strong as the individual winner at the Catholic Conference Golf Championship at Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston. He shot even par after the third hole, finishing with a 2-over 74, two strokes clear of the rest of the field.

Tying for second place at 76 were St. John’s Prep junior Terry Manning and teammate Tripp Hollister, a sophomore, as well as St. John’s (Shrewsbury) senior Dom Garbarino.

Garbarino led the Pioneers to a team championship, finishing at 308. Classmate Matt Quinn and sophomore Ronan Mooney each posted 77s, and junior Nick Gebhardt chipped in with a 78.