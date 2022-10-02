fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

BC High’s Jack Waldner, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) capture Catholic Conference golf titles

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2022, 1 hour ago

On a day he started with a pair of bogeys in the first three holes, BC High senior Jack Waldner finished strong as the individual winner at the Catholic Conference Golf Championship at Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston. He shot even par after the third hole, finishing with a 2-over 74, two strokes clear of the rest of the field.

Tying for second place at 76 were St. John’s Prep junior Terry Manning and teammate Tripp Hollister, a sophomore, as well as St. John’s (Shrewsbury) senior Dom Garbarino.

Garbarino led the Pioneers to a team championship, finishing at 308. Classmate Matt Quinn and sophomore Ronan Mooney each posted 77s, and junior Nick Gebhardt chipped in with a 78.

BC High (315) followed in second and St. John’s Prep (316) was third.

Catholic Conference Championship

at Wachusett Country Club

Team

 1. St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 308; 2. BC High, 315; 3. St. John’s Prep, 316; 4. Xaverian, 327; 5. Malden Catholic, 329; 6. Catholic Memorial, 363.

Individual

 74 — Jack Waldner, BC High (Par 72).

 76 — Terry Manning, St. John’s Prep; Dom Garbarino, St. John’s (Shrewsbury); Tripp Hollister, St. John’s Prep.

 77 — Matt Quinn, St. John’s (Shrewsbury); Nick McCabe, BC High; Brendan Zinck, Malden Catholic; Ronan Mooney, St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

 78 — Nic Gebhardt, St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

 80 — Connor Walsh, Xaverian; Jack Moriarty, St. John’s Prep.

