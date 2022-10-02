The Patriots might have lost, but Bill Belichick’s performance? It was masterful.

In the end, none of it mattered because Aaron Rodgers is what Belichick used to have at his disposal, a difference-making, generational quarterback. Boxed up and frankly embarrassed in the first half, Rodgers — along with Green Bay’s ground game — negated a brilliant coaching job from Belichick.

The Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers had all the markings of a Bill Belichick masterclass and masterpiece. Down to his third-string quarterback, facing one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, in a stadium dripping with pro football history, Belichick outsmarted and outmaneuvered the Packers and their premium passer. He gave his team an edge — and a chance — against all odds.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Only the Legend of Bill Belichick could be enhanced in a loss.

If ever there was exhibit A for why Tom Brady was the more important piece of the dynasty it was Sunday at the Football Fenway Park.

This unanticipated barnburner was the Patriots’ first trip to this storied stadium since 2014, and we got vintage Belichick.

With Mac Jones out with a high ankle sprain, Patriots Nation turned its lonely eyes to nomadic New England backup quarterback Brian Hoyer — briefly.

Hoyer completed 5 of his first 6 passes for 37 yards. He led the Patriots to a field goal on their opening possession. But he was knocked out of the game with a head injury following a Rashan Gary sack that ended the Patriots’ second possession, his return to starting quarterbackdom short-lived.

It continued Hoyer’s horrible run of luck as a starter. He entered as a loser in his last 11 starts and 13 of 14. The last time he started a game here in 2016 he broke his left arm playing for the Bears.

Rookie Bailey Zappe was pressed into inopportune action. Suddenly, the Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback and backed up at their own 8-yard line. Like the aura of hallowed Lambeau Field, it felt like their chances of winning were history.

Nope.

Somehow, miraculously in a piece of Belichickian mastery, the Patriots found themselves taking a Lambeau Leap of Faith in their coach and knocking on the door of ending Green Bay’s 14-game home winning streak.

The Fightin’ Belichicks had a 3-point halftime advantage after rookie Jack Jones intercepted Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the fialf. You would have better odds of winning the lottery than that happening.

CBS flashed a stat that it was only the second Rodgers’ interception returned for a touchdown at Lambeau in A-Rod’s last 3,511 pass attempts.

Score one for Belichick against a famed No. 12. He loves those victories.

It was the capper to a horrendous half for Rodgers, who was reduced from two-time reigning MVP to mediocre mortal by the Patriots defense, finishing 4 of 11 for 44 yards with an interception and a passer rating (11.2) lower than his famed jersey number. Rodgers finished 21 of 35 for 251 yards with two TD passes and that pick.

Maybe the Hoodie’s Horseshoe is back in circulation after being buried in the recesses of Fort Foxborough.

Even when Rodgers was on the money, throwing an apparent 40-yard touchdown pass to rookie Romeo Doubs with 2:02 left, the ball was somehow dropped by the rookie receiver as he went to the ground in Green Bay as if willed by Belichick.

That sent us to overtime.

This was a Belichickian work of art. One for the portfolio, especially given the Lambeau tableau. And it was being painted without his top cornerback, Jalen Millls, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.

A week after Belichick’s ex-franchise QB lost to Aaron Rodgers at home, Belichick marched into Lambeau and nearly took him down with a QB no one around the rest of the country had heard of.

The Patriots perfectly protected and managed the rookie from Western Kentucky, Zappe. They insulated him with a rollicking run game (33 carries for 167 yards) that the Packers had no answer for, a weakness worn raw by the Patriots over and over again.

Packers fans will hear the crunching chorus of “No. 61 is eligible, No. 61 is eligible” in their sleep tonight. It was the soundtrack of getting beat strategically by Belichick and physically at the line of scrimmage.

Belichick was on his game. He alertly called a timeout when the Patriots defense was about to be caught with too many men on the field on fourth and 3 from their own 20, which would’ve handed Rodgers and Co., a free first down. Instead, they had to settle for a 38-yard field goal that tied the game, 17-17, with five seconds left in the third quarter.

The Patriots came back on the next drive and traversed 66 yards in seven plays to retake the lead on a Damien Harris 5-yard TD run to take a 24-17 lead.

Belichick and de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia exposed the Packers and defensive coordinator Joe Barry. They ran the ball six times and converted one play-action pass from Zappe (10 of 15, 99 yards and a TD) to Nelson Agholor. Six of the seven plays featured Cannon as a tackle-eligible/tight end.

The Patriots offense, riddled with question marks and doubt to begin with, was severely impaired, missing Jones, Hoyer, and tight end Jonnu Smith. Belichick and Co. adjusted, confounding a Pack defense that came in ranked sixth in the NFL.

Zappe’s first touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to DeVante Parker that put the Patriots up, 17-14, came off play-action that created a busted coverage, leaving Parker wide open.

Frank Zappa could’ve thrown it.

However, Belichick’s brilliance and luck ran out in overtime when Zappe’s limitations became spotlighted as night fell on Lambeau, and Rodgers and the Green Bay ground game (35 rushed for 199 yards got one chance too many.

That robbed Belichick of the best tie he would’ve ever worn. It prevented him from claiming a win that would’ve gone alongside Harvard “beating” Yale, 29-29, in 1968 in New England football lore.

Belichick brought his best. But in the NFL’s game of cards the franchise quarterback is an ace that trumps any hand the head coach plays.





Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.