Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled out with head injury vs. Packers; rookie Bailey Zappe makes NFL debut

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2022, 1 hour ago
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and knocked out of the game.Morry Gash/Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut Sunday afternoon, after starting quarterback Brian Hoyer exited the game against the Packers with a head injury.

On a third-down play during New England’s second offensive drive, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary pummeled Hoyer for a loss of 8 yards. The sack forced the Patriots to punt and sent Hoyer into the blue pop-up medical tent on the sideline.

While Hoyer remained in the tent, Zappe warmed up on the sideline before offensive assistant Joe Judge joined him with a tablet. A few moments later, Hoyer and multiple staffers walked to the locker room. The Patriots soon ruled him out with a head injury.

Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky, was inactive for the first three weeks of the season. In 14 games as a college senior last season, he threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns, completing 69.2 percent of his passes.

The Patriots’ emergency backup quarterback is unknown. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who played quarterback in high school and college before switching positions, is inactive.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

