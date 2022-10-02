Mackenzie Hughes holds off Sepp Straka on second playoff hole for PGA victory

Straka narrowly missed his birdie putt on the second playoff hole from 18 feet on the fringe. Hughes hit his approach to 8 feet and made the winning putt.

Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of Jackson (Miss.), in regulation from 100 feet behind the green for a 3-under-par 69 to force a playoff and from a tough spot in a bunker to keep going.

Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole on Sunday, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Advertisement

The victory comes one week after the Presidents Cup, and Hughes was disappointed not to be included on the International team at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., where he lives.

He wanted to use that as motivation, and it sure worked out that way. Hughes won for the second time on the PGA Tour, both in a playoff. His victory at Sea Island in 2016 didn’t finish until Monday morning, and this looked like it might be headed there with fading sunlight on the last hole they played.

Garrick Higgo of South Africa had a 68 and finished third.

Straka finished two groups ahead of Hughes and missed birdie chances of 20 feet and 18 feet on the last two holes for a 67 to finish at 17-under 271.

Hughes twice came up clutch with his putter down the stretch, even if the putts were for par. He was out of position on the par-5 14th, his wedge over a tree back toward the fairway came up short in a bunker, he had to lay up again and escaped with a 15-foot par putt.

On the closing hole, he was well left off the tee and punched under a tree and over the green against the grandstand. After free relief, he used putter from 100 feet away off the green with perfect pace for par.

Advertisement

On the first playoff hole at the 18th, Hughes came up short in a bunker with only about 15 feet from the edge of the bunker to the pin. He blasted out to 5 feet and made par.

That sent them back to the 18th for a third time, and Hughes closed him out.

Mark Hubbard, who went into the final round with a one-shot lead, managed only two birdies in his round of 74 and tied for fifth.

The final round featured five players who had at least a share of the lead at some point. That included Emiliano Grillo of Argentina, whose round came undone on the par-5 14th when he took a triple bogey without a penalty shot.

Higgo never was part of the lead, though he lingered the entire day and missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th that ultimately kept him out of the playoff.

LPGA — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under-par 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA.

Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings.

She loved the theater of the final hour at Old American Golf Club at The Colony, Texas, as much as soaking herself with champagne when she held one for a one-shot victory.

Advertisement

“I found it exciting,” Hull said. “When Janet made eagle on 17, I enjoyed that. It made me want to birdie the last. It was great fun.”

Janet is the nickname for Xiyu Lin of China, and she roared into the mix with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and then a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th. That gave Lin a share of the lead, but only momentarily.

Hull hit a lob wedge from 78 yards to 4 feet on the 17th and made that for her final birdie, taking a one-shot lead to the final hole.

The pin on the 18th was all the way back, with a huge slope just left of the green. Hull went at the flag, tugged it a little and watched it stay on the collar left of the flag. Lin, who closed with a 65, put her approach on the green, just inside Hull’s.

Lin’s birdie putt to force a playoff lost speed and missed just to the left. It was her third runner-up finish this year, and second in the last month. She wiped away tears when it was over.

“It’s funny, my coach and I had a joke, trying to see how high of a world ranking I can get without a win. I mean, it’s not fun, but it’s fun,” Lin said. “Any other week, I mean there is 140 players out there and I came up second. It [stinks], but at the other side, it’s good.”

Advertisement

Lydia Ko also was in the mix and was tied for the lead until missing a couple of birdie chances from inside 10 feet. She shot 65 and finished third, which moved Ko to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings.

No one could keep up with Hull. She began her run with a wedge to 5 feet for birdie on No. 12, and then hit a superb pitch from behind the green on the par-5 13th to 2 feet. She watched anxiously as her approach to the 14th was in the air, and it settled 12 feet away for yet another birdie.

Hull was so dialed in that she had chances on the next two holes from inside 10 feet and narrowly missed them. But she stayed ahead all the way to the end.

“I’ve put in some good work this year,” said Hull, who has two LPGA wins to go with three titles on the Ladies European Tour. “I told my coach a few weeks ago, ‘This is what we need to work on to get in the winner’s circle.’

“I could have made some more birdies,” she said. “Hit good putts and just rolled over the edge. I feel very proud of myself.”

Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old from Thailand who won last week in Arkansas, needed a win to reach No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. She shot 67 and finished alone in fourth, moving to No. 2 ahead of Nelly Korda.

Advertisement

European — Ryan Fox paid tribute to his former amateur teammate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia cricket great Warne, who died earlier this year.

Fox made seven birdies and three bogeys in the fourth round on the Old Course at St. Andrews to secure his third European tour title title.

“To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warne,” Fox said. “He meant a lot to me and this event and was a great mate. It’s a terrible shame he’s not here.”

Fox’s mother and father — former All Blacks star Grant Fox — are in Europe for a month and were at St Andrews to witness an impressive closing 68, which took Fox to 15 under par overall, one stroke ahead of Callum Shinkwin (67) and Alex Noren (69).

Fox went into the final round four shots off the lead but three birdies in his first seven holes saw him hit the front before a combination of great approach play and brilliance on the greens helped the 35-year-old Kiwi extend his advantage to three strokes with three to play.

Fox had a late scare at the 17th but managed to limit the damage to just one dropped shot before safely parring the last.

Rory McIlroy (66) finished in a tie for fourth on 13 under after making seven birdies and a single bogey.

Overnight leader Richard Mansell (76) finished tied for seventh.

The event was played over three of Scotland’s storied courses: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at the home of golf.