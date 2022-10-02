There’s suddenly a lot more reason to be optimistic about the Patriots

But there’s suddenly a lot more reason to be optimistic about this team. The offense moved the ball, the defense was great, and the Patriots almost won a game that should’ve been a blowout.

▪ Yeah, the Patriots had a chance to put the game away, but ultimately lost and are now 1-3. Yeah, moral victories are usually not crowed about in Foxborough. And yeah, the Patriots’ quarterback situation may be in trouble if Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer can’t play next week.

The Patriots were 9½-point underdogs and really had no business being in this game, playing without Jones and receiver Jakobi Meyers and playing most of the day with third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe. But the Patriots were well-prepared, played mostly clean football, and dominated the line of scrimmage.

Even though the Patriots wake up Monday in last place in the AFC East, the Patriots’ season just got a lot more exciting.

▪ Zappe’s numbers weren’t great — 10-of-15 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown — but he was pretty impressive Sunday, his first action as an NFL player. He looked comfortable enough in the pocket, the moment didn’t feel too big for him, and he zipped in a few nice throws.

Hoyer started the game out well, too, completing 5 of 6 passes for 37 yards before he left the game with a concussion. It’s hard not to feel for Hoyer, who lasted just 15 plays while making only his third start in the last five years.

But Zappe played well enough that he probably should be the Patriots’ backup quarterback once Jones comes back.

▪ The Patriots’ offensive coaches deserve a lot of credit, too. The Patriots only gained 271 yards, but they moved the chains and controlled the clock, with more than 19 minutes of possession in the first half and 31 minutes in regulation.

Bill Belichick once again did well with a backup quarterback. He went 10-5 with Matt Cassel and 3-1 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett (plus that whole 2001 Super Bowl with a backup), and delivered an admirable performance with Hoyer and Zappe.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have taken a lot of flak over the last couple of months, but they did a great job in managing their third-string quarterback and putting the Patriots in position to win. This marks two straight weeks where the Patriots’ offense has shown some life. Let’s see if they can keep it going.

▪ The Patriots’ defense was outstanding, making the Packers earn every inch of the field. They frustrated Aaron Rodgers to no end, holding him to 251 yards and forcing him into a pick-6, just the second one he has thrown at Lambeau Field in his career (over 3,800 pass attempts). Rodgers’s 11.2 passer rating in the first half (4 for 11 for 44 yards and a pick) was the lowest in his career.

The Packers’ only big play in the passing game was a 32-yarder that required an absolutely perfect throw from Rodgers up the sideline and a great diving catch from Allen Lazard. Otherwise the Packers were so frustrated in the passing game that they resorted to running the ball for most of the day. Matthew Judon was a menace all game, finishing with a sack, two hits, and forcing a crucial punt in overtime.

Even more impressive was the Patriots played without their best run defender (Lawrence Guy) and cornerback (Jalen Mills). But the defense is deep, and will keep the team competitive this season.

▪ The Patriots’ offensive line was downright dominant. They ran for 167 yards on 5.1 yards per carry, numbers that are even more impressive when considering the Patriots were playing with a third-string quarterback. They used Marcus Cannon as a sixth offensive lineman for much of the game and they manhandled the Packers’ defensive front. And the running backs ran hard, too, with Damien Harris rushing for 86 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson churning out 66.

The Patriots did allow four sacks, but the offensive line really seems to be rounding into form.

▪ Except for right tackle Isaiah Wynn, that is, who continues to hurt the team. He had quite the hat trick in the first half — on consecutive plays he gave up a sack on third down that got his quarterback hurt, committed a false start, then was flagged for holding. Wynn later gave up a second sack late in the first half, as he struggled with pass rusher Rashan Gary all day.

Wynn was benched briefly for Cannon to start the second half, but still played his position for most of the half as Cannon was used as a sixth offensive lineman. But it’s time to consider benching Wynn for good, because he just doesn’t seem comfortable at right tackle.

▪ What a banner day for the Patriots’ rookie class. First-round pick Cole Strange played every snap and helped open big holes in the run game. Zappe, a fourth-rounder, showed impressive poise in his first NFL action. Third-round cornerback Marcus Jones was electric in the return game, averaging 27.8 yards on kick returns and 24.5 yards on punt returns, including a huge return to midfield in overtime.

And fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones had a day to remember in his first NFL start, first forcing a fumble and recovering it in the first quarter, then picking off Rodgers and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

For as bad as the Patriots’ draft classes have been the last several years, they may have picked up some solid hits this year.

▪ It’s better to be lucky than good, and the Patriots certainly got lucky on their touchdown late in the third quarter. The play clock was well past zero when Zappe took the snap, and almost everyone in the stadium saw it — except back judge Keith Ferguson, that is. The refs let the play go, and Zappe found DeVante Parker wide open for a 25-yard touchdown. It should have been consecutive penalties for delay of game, but the Patriots got away with one.

▪ Belichick made one of the plays of the day late in the third quarter, saving the Patriots 4 points. Rodgers was close to pulling off his signature play — quick-snapping on fourth and 3 while the Patriots’ defenders were still running off the field. But Belichick, anticipating the move, sprinted down the sideline and called timeout mere milliseconds before Rodgers got the snap off. The timeout forced the Packers to kick a field goal and eschew a touchdown.

▪ But I didn’t like Belichick’s decision to punt the ball on fourth and 1 from the Packers’ 46 in the second quarter. It worked out — the Patriots downed the punt inside the 10, and the Packers didn’t move the ball — but the Patriots were actually moving the ball well on that drive and it looked like an opportunity to show faith in the offense and go for it. Belichick was too conservative there, and his team could’ve used the extra points.

▪ As impressive as the Patriots were, the Packers were equally unimpressive. Their offense had no answers for the Patriots’ defense, with Rodgers consistently resorting to just chucking the ball up on 50-50 balls. And their defense got completely manhandled by a one-dimensional Patriots offense playing with a third-string, rookie quarterback.

Rodgers looked miserable, and was caught screaming a profanity at his center when he didn’t quick-snap the ball. The Packers will be there at the end of the season, but they’re dysfunctional right now.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.