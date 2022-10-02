EMass football: Javin Willis’ four TD passes for Wakefield highlight the Week 4 Players of the Week

Caiden Colella, Jay Gulla, Emmett Lackey, and Julian Rampino, Franklin — The Panthers’ defensive front created consistent pressure and came up with clutch sacks in a thrilling 21-20 Hockomock win at North Attleborough.

Javin Willis (11) hooked up three times with Steven Woish (8) as they led Wakefield past Stoneham on Friday.

Kamarri Ellerbe, Everett — The Tide quarterback rushed for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns and completed 6 of 10 passes for 158 yards and another score in a 42-16 win over BC High.

Tyren Houen, Lynn Classical — It was a breakout performance for the freshman, as he rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns while also totaling eight tackles and playing every snap on defense and special teams in a 30-6 win over Medford.

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover — The senior wide receiver came up clutch in tandem with senior quarterback Scott Brown (13 of 21, 213 passing yards; 51 rushing yards) catching scores of 20 and 50 yards along with a key 2-point conversion in a 30-29 win over Central Catholic.

Division 2

Tajardo France, Barnstable — Starring on the ground and through the air, the junior playmaker churned out 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added 118 receiving yards and a score on nine catches during a 28-14 win over Durfee.

Kevin Leal, Cambridge — The senior quarterback came up big with his arm, passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-22 win over Boston English.

Anthony Rudiman, Westford — In a 21-14 Dual County win over previously unbeaten Waltham, the senior racked up 276 yards of offense, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and snaring 139 yards receiving with one TD.

Cooper Tarantino, Lincoln-Sudbury — The sophomore passed for 157 yards and four touchdowns to lift the Warriors to a 27-0 Dual County victory over Bedford.

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The senior rumbled for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries — including an 89-yard score — to help propel the Shamrocks to a 30-0 victory over Catholic Central foe Archbishop Williams.

Milton's Jack Finnegan, shown here last season, had plenty to celebrate with a 90-yard punt return to paydirt, adding an interception and four PATs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3

Jack Finnegan, Milton — The senior provided the signature play of the Wildcats’ 28-14 Bay State win over Walpole with a dazzling 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter, adding an interception while going 4 for 4 on extra points.

Davian McGuffie, Malden — Big plays weren’t hard to come by for the junior, who caught a 19-yard touchdown pass, returned an interception 45 yards for a score and rushed for a 56-yard TD for the Golden Tornadoes in a 44-12 Greater Boston win over Somerville.

Chad Silva, Oliver Ames — The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound senior put forth a valiant effort in a 35-32 Hockomock loss to Stoughton, rushing for five touchdowns and 270 yards on 27 carries. He had scores of 2, 65, 43, 3 and 48 yards — the last of which gave the Tigers a lead with less than a minute to go.

Javin Willis, Wakefield — Dialed in throughout a 28-0 Middlesex win over Stoneham, the senior completed 11-of-13 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns — three of which went to Steve Woish (35, 92, and 66 yards).

Division 4

Andrew Denison, Holliston — The Panthers pulled away for a 35-6 win over Braintree, as the senior returned a pick-6 10 yards and added a 69-yard receiving touchdown off a pass from TJ Kiley.

Eric Miles, Bedford — The senior quarterback rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Bucs fly to a 38-0 Dual County triumph over Wayland.

Trevor Puryear, Middleborough — The senior hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Briggs and returned an interception 29 yards for a score as the Sachems cruised past East Bridgewater, 42-16.

Jack Tosone, Pembroke — He helped keep the Titans afloat in a 28-27 loss to defending Division 4 champion Scituate, returning a kick for a touchdown with 2 seconds left in the half and adding three other scores.

Division 5

Tyler David, Lynn Tech — The senior quarterback recorded a touchdown in each quarter — three rushes and a 65-yard interception return, leading the Tigers to a 28-12 Commonwealth victory over Whittier.

Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick — The junior threw touchdowns of 75 and 14 yards to senior Costa Beechin to tie the Catholic Central clash, then scored in overtime on a 2-yard plunge in an eventual double-overtime 26-20 thriller over St. Mary’s.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore continues to impress, tossing a pair of touchdown passes and gathering an interception that he ran back 93 yards for the score in a 20-14 Commonwealth triumph over Greater Lawrence.

Aviren Chitpaseuth, Greater Lowell — The sophomore bulldozed his way to four touchdowns, scoring from 15, 36, 43, and 11 yards out, adding a two-point conversion to carry the Gryphons to a 34-30 Commonwealth Conference win over Northeast.

Division 6

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — The senior keeps rumbling, racking up 188 rushing yards and plunging in for a pair of 1-yard scores in a 21-0 South Shore victory over Norwell.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior was a jack of all trades, kicking a field goal, throwing two touchdown passes, and adding an interception in a 17-6 Catholic Central win over Cathedral.

Will LeBlanc, Abington — The junior showed clutch ability, scoring go-ahead touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters (rushes of 23 and 32 yards) to keep the Green Wave afloat in a 20-14 victory over North Quincy.

Mack McManus, Weston — The senior turned up the heat to help the Wildcats pull away in a 38-18 win over fellow independent Roxbury Prep with four touchdown passes to four different receivers in just the second and third quarters.

Liam Appleton, shown here in the 2021 Super Bowl, accounted for four touchdowns for Cohasset this week, including a 75-yard pick-6. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — The junior had a 75-yard pick-6 and also hauled in an 80-yard reception for a touchdown, part of a four-touchdown performance in the Skippers’ 48-14 win over Carver on Friday night.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The senior racked up 240 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns, one which went for 86 yards, pushing the Wildcats past Brighton, 40-26.

Marquis Dobay-Lindsay, Holbrook/Avon — The senior fullback churned out 235 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, accounting for more than half of the Bulldogs’ offense (409 total yards) in a 44-20 Mayflower victory over Cape Cod Tech.

Devin Paradise, Atlantis Charter — The Tritons (2-2) evened their record with a 58-8 win over Minuteman, with the junior rushing for two touchdowns and catching one for 39 yards, while also contributing an interception.

Division 8

Adrian Heredia, Millis — The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns in a 35-14 nonleague win over David Prouty.

Chris Egan, Old Colony — The senior running back/defensive end had 12 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, and added a sack on defense in a 30-6 Mayflower win over Upper Cape.

Luke Richardson, Hull — In a rematch of the Division 8 Super Bowl, the senior made throws and eluded defenders to keep plays alive. Richardson was 6-of-10 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and had three rushes for 21 yards and a TD in a 31-20 South Shore win over Randolph.

Three touchdowns from sophomore Bo Maccormack, shown here last season, propelled BB&N to victory over Thayer. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Preps

Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield — The junior reached the end zone twice, racking up 138 yards on just 10 carries in a 37-0 win over St. Luke’s.

Bo Maccormack, BB&N — A trio of touchdowns and 160 yards on the ground from the sophomore propelled the Knights to a 41-20 win over Thayer.

Matt Shaw, Governor’s Academy — The senior jump-started a comeback with an interception he returned for a touchdown, then added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a 27-24 victory over Brooks.

Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior fired touchdown passes of 99, 25, 7, and 25 yards to pull away from Groton in a 38-7 triumph.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Eamonn Ryan, Lenny Rowe, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.



