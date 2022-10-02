Game 159: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

Brayan Bello’s outing on Saturday did not reflect how his September had gone. The rookie, who had a 1.65 ERA across five starts (27⅓ innings), kicked off October with just four innings, yielding four runs on 10 hits and 87 pitches. The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays, 10-0.

The series culminates on Sunday with a 1:37 p.m. start at the Rogers Centre. Then, the last-place Red Sox will (mercifully) wrap up this season with a homestand against the Rays beginning Monday.

Michael Wacha, one of the lone bright spots for Boston, will start opposite Kevin Gausman.