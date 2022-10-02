Game 159: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

Brayan Bello’s outing on Saturday did not reflect how his September had gone. The rookie, who had a 1.65 ERA across five starts (27⅓ innings), kicked off October with just four innings, yielding four runs on 10 hits and 87 pitches. The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays, 10-0.
The series culminates on Sunday with a 1:37 p.m. start at the Rogers Centre. Then, the last-place Red Sox will (mercifully) wrap up this season with a homestand against the Rays beginning Monday.
Michael Wacha, one of the lone bright spots for Boston, will start opposite Kevin Gausman.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-83): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (89-69): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA)
Time: 1:37 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Abraham Almonte 0-1, Christian Arroyo 3-9, Xander Bogaerts 17-54, Bobby Dalbec 4-9, Rafael Devers 4-20, Kiké Hernández 0-7, J.D. Martinez 7-21, Reese McGuire 3-4, Tommy Pham 8-17, Rob Refsnyder 5-16, Alex Verdugo 1-11
Blue Jays vs. Wacha: Bo Bichette 4-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-1, Matt Chapman 1-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-9, Teoscar Hernández 4-8, Alejandro Kirk 0-4, Whit Merrifield 3-15, Gabriel Moreno 1-2, George Springer 3-12, Raimel Tapia 1-6, Bradley Zimmer 0-1
Stat of the day: The Blue Jays are 15-3 against the Red Sox this season, matching the franchise’s highest number of wins in a single season against an opponent. They had 15 wins against the Orioles in 2002 and 2010.
Notes: The Blue Jays’ 21 hits on Saturday was their second-highest total of the season. Their highest? Against the Red Sox on July 22, they had 29. ... The Red Sox have lost eight straight to Toronto. ... The Blue Jays still hold the top AL wild-card spot; they’re 1½ games ahead of the Mariners. If the Blue Jays can hold the top wild-card spot, they would play all games of a best-of-three first-round playoff series at home starting on Friday. ... Righty Kevin Gausman is 7-8 with a 3.96 ERA in 25 career games (20 starts) against Boston. ... Michael Wacha is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Toronto. The Red Sox reinstated right-hander Kaleb Ort from the restricted list Saturday, when COVID-19 vaccination restrictions were lifted in Canada. Ort is not vaccinated and could not enter the country on Friday.
