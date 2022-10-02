It’s all 3-pointers and turnovers, and other observations from the Celtics’ preseason win over the Hornets

--Brown started things off with a simple one-handed dunk, added a tough mid-range pull-up, a 3-pointer, and an acrobatic alley-oop off a pass from Tatum. But it wasn’t all good, as Brown collected four fouls in his first 15 minutes. He and Tatum combined for nine turnovers in 45 total minutes.

Returning to the TD Garden court for the first time since their Game 6 loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Celtics roared to a 134-93 preseason win in Joe Mazzulla’s coaching debut Sunday. Jaylen Brown had 24 points to lead Boston, which shot 57.1 percent from the field and hit 22 3-pointers, helping it overcome 23 turnovers.

--Malcolm Brogdon was Boston’s first sub, checking in midway through the first quarter. He has stressed that he is ready to embrace his sixth-man role after spending several years as a starter, and Mazzulla probably wanted to start getting him in rhythm there. During the first half Brogdon really pushed the pace and was focused on being a distributor. His combination of size and speed pose problems for defenses, and his court vision was on display. He had nine assists in 24 minutes.

--With 7:17 left in the first quarter, Hornets center Mason Plumlee reached out and grabbed Brown to stop a fast break, and it was ruled an intentional “take” foul, giving Boston a free throw and possession. These fouls are ugly and rob fans of fast breaks, so this was a needed rule change. But more referee discussions and free throws aren’t great, either. The hope, of course, is that the rule will become a deterrent rather than a frequent punishment.

--It’s always a mistake to read deeply into preseason substitution patterns, but it was at least notable that forward Noah Vonleh, who is on a non-guaranteed contract and just hoping to make the final roster, was Boston’s second sub off the bench. Then he started the second half in place of Derrick White. It’s certainly possible that this was essentially his audition night, and against the Raptors on Wednesday another camp player such as Jake Layman gets a shot. Vonleh had 7 points and 9 rebounds in 13 minutes.

--There will be some funky lineup combinations early in the season, especially while centers Robert Williams and Luke Kornet are out. Here’s one from the first half: Tatum, Marcus Smart, Sam Hauser, White, and Brogdon.

--The Celtics did not flinch when forward Danilo Gallinari was lost for the year because of a torn ACL, in large part because the front office was confident that second-year forward Sam Hauser could fill some of the void with his sharpshooting. He offered a glimpse on Sunday, drilling 4 of 5 3-pointers and scoring 14 points. Hauser’s quick release and high arcing shot are a good combination.

--Mfiondu Kabengele parlayed a strong summer league showing into a two-way contract in July, and it did not take long for him to endear himself to the Boston faithful Sunday. When Charlotte’s James Bouknight nonchalantly reached down to pick up a loose ball, the 6-9, 250-pound Kabengele sensed opportunity and pounced on it, drawing a roar from the crowd. Soon after, he muscled in a three-point play before drilling a 3-pointer.Even though he’s on a two-way deal, he’ll be in the mix for a regular roster spot.

--Former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward missed the game because of a knee contusion. Before tipoff coach Steve Clifford said he does not think it will be a long-term issue, but it’s also not great news considering Hayward’s injury history. Charlotte needs him healthy to find a spot in the conference’s middle tier.

--Blake Griffin, who has agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics, was in the building Sunday. But he did not sit on Boston’s bench because his contract has not been signed yet. He’s expected to practice with the team on Monday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

