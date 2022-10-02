Watch: Patriots rookie defensive back Jack Jones did something only three other players have done to Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Patriots rookie defensive back Jack Jones picked off an Aaron Rodgers pass and ran it into the end zone. It was just the fourth time the Packers quarterback has thrown an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He saw his first action in the Patriots’ win over the Steelers in Week 2.

The other pick-sixes thrown by Rodgers are:

▪ Nov. 8, 2009 at Tampa Bay: Tanard Jackson ran it back 35 yards for the touchdown. The Buccaneers won, 38-28.

▪ Sept. 24, 2017 vs. Cincinnati: William Jackson picked off Rodgers and ran it back 75 yards. It’s the only other pick-six Rodgers has thrown at Lambeau Field. The Packers beat the Bengals in OT, 27-24.

▪ Oct. 18, 2020 at Tampa Bay: Jamel Dean ran it back 32 yards to put the Buccaneers on the board, 10-6. The Packers didn’t score again that night, and lost 38-10.

