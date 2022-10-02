Makeshift lineup can’t help Red Sox in loss to Blue Jays

The Sox finished the season 3-16 against the Jays. It was their most losses against one opponent in a season since going 1-17 against the American League champion Minnesota Twins in 1965.

Teoscar Hernández homered twice and drove in three runs as the Jays beat the Sox, 6-3, before a crowd of 43,875 at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO — The Red Sox gave it a better effort on Sunday, even with a makeshift lineup. But the result was the same: yet another loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays won the final nine games of the season series, outscoring the Sox, 83-23. For the season the Jays had a whopping 125-55 advantage.

Bobby Dalbec was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Sox. His two-out single produced a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

But Michael Wacha couldn’t hold it. The righthander allowed five runs on six hits, three of them home runs, over four innings.

Hernández had a solo home run in the second inning. Whit Merrifield homered to lead off the third inning. Hernández then smacked a two-run homer off the foul pole netting in left field in the fourth inning.

Merrifield added an RBI single later in the inning.

A rotation pillar for much of the season, Wacha (11-2) allowed 14 runs over 13⅓ innings over his final three starts. That bumped his earned run average from 2.61 to 3.32.

The 31-year-old righthander will be a free agent after the season.

Eduard Bazardo, Kaleb Ort, and Franklin German held the Jays to one run over the final four innings.

The only concern for Toronto was that Kevin Gausman allowed two runs on four hits over three innings before leaving the game with a cut on his middle finger.

Gausman is likely to be the No. 2 starter in the Wild Card series that starts on Friday.

The Sox, who have lost nine of 12, finish the season with three games at home against Tampa Bay starting on Monday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.