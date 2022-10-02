Marcus Cannon helps ignite Patriots’ rushing attack, another positive out of Sunday’s loss

The Patriots ground game collected 167 yards on 33 carries — a healthy 5.1-yard average as Damien Harris (18 rushes, 86 yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (14, 66) formed a formidable 1-2 punch behind an invigorated offensive line on Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.

A big key on the offensive line was the addition of veteran Marcus Cannon, who subbed in at right tackle for the struggling Isaiah Wynn (false start and a hold) at times and was used as a jumbo tight end with Jonnu Smith out with an ankle injury.

“Feels good to be back playing,’’ said Cannon, a three-time Super Bowl champion. “I was blessed to be able to go in more than I thought I might. I can’t thank Bill [Belichick] enough, I can’t thank the Krafts enough for bringing me back and giving me a chance to try and do whatever I can to help the team.”