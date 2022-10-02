Marcus Cannon helps ignite Patriots’ rushing attack, another positive out of Sunday’s loss

The Patriots ground game collected 167 yards on 33 carries — a healthy 5.1-yard average as Damien Harris (18 rushes, 86 yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (14, 66) formed a formidable 1-2 punch behind an invigorated offensive line on Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.
A big key on the offensive line was the addition of veteran Marcus Cannon, who subbed in at right tackle for the struggling Isaiah Wynn (false start and a hold) at times and was used as a jumbo tight end with Jonnu Smith out with an ankle injury.
“Feels good to be back playing,’’ said Cannon, a three-time Super Bowl champion. “I was blessed to be able to go in more than I thought I might. I can’t thank Bill [Belichick] enough, I can’t thank the Krafts enough for bringing me back and giving me a chance to try and do whatever I can to help the team.”
Center David Andrews has enjoyed having Cannon back in the fold.
“He did a great job stepping in for us today,” Andrews said. “Definitely can add a lot to our offense. He’s a big man. You know, not many guys like Marcus walking around.”
The offensive line relished the chance to play the ground and pound game to help quarterback Bailey Zappe settle in to his NFL debut.
“We knew we were going, probably, to get a lot placed on us,” Andrews said. “You like that challenge, right? If you’re scared to rise to a challenge, you’re in the wrong sport, [you’re in the] wrong profession here. So we knew it was going to be a big challenge against good defense and I thought we did a good job.”
