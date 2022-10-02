Minnesota Vikings safety, former Everett star Lewis Cine suffers severe left leg injury in London

Minnesota Vikings safety and former Everett football star Lewis Cine suffered a gruesome injury during Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints in London.
While serving in punt-return coverage during the first quarter, Cine went to block a Saints player and also collided with a teammate, with his left ankle catching the wrong way on the turf. Cine was carted off with his left leg in an air cast and transported to a nearby hospital, according to NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl Buckman.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that Cine has suffered a lower leg fracture. He will undergo surgery in London before returning to the United States.
Minnesota selected Cine in the first round of last April’s NFL Draft. The 22-year-old immigrated to the United States from Haiti with his family at age 5 and moved to Everett at 11. Cine won back-to-back state championships at Everett High in 2016 and 2017, then transferred and won another at Trinity Christian High School in Texas. He played collegiately at Georgia.
Cine had logged just one snap on defense and 30 on special teams across two games entering Sunday.
Prayers up for Lewis Cine after this scary injury 🙏— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 2, 2022
Cine was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/odh5psRYUi