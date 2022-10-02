Minnesota Vikings safety, former Everett star Lewis Cine suffers severe left leg injury in London

Minnesota Vikings safety and former Everett football star Lewis Cine suffered a gruesome injury during Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints in London.

While serving in punt-return coverage during the first quarter, Cine went to block a Saints player and also collided with a teammate, with his left ankle catching the wrong way on the turf. Cine was carted off with his left leg in an air cast and transported to a nearby hospital, according to NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl Buckman.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that Cine has suffered a lower leg fracture. He will undergo surgery in London before returning to the United States.