Live updates: The Patriots are hoping for an upset in Green Bay. Can Brian Hoyer get it done?

Brian Hoyer has the reins under center, looking across the field at Aaron Rodgers and a Packers team looking for progress after a somewhat shaky start of their own.

With a 1-2 start under their belts, Mac Jones out with a high ankle sprain, and a trip to Lambeau looming this afternoon, the deck is well and truly stacked against Bill Belichick and Co. on Sunday.

It’s only Week 4, but these Patriots are up against it.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Follow along with us below.

Survey says ... — 3:24 p.m.

Inactives: Jalen Mills a surprise exclusion — 3:16 p.m.

Patriots: QB Mac Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers, DT Lawrence Guy, CB Jalen Mills, S Josh Bledsoe

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, T Rasheed Walker, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Jonathan Ford

Jones and Meyers were obviously the big losses before Sunday, but the surprise — and an unfortunate one for New England — is the omission of Jalen Mills, with each team now down perhaps their best corner.

The Packers are short on star talent at wide receiver after the offseason departure of Davante Adams, but with Aaron Rodgers under center, any weaknesses in the defensive backfield are a big deal.

Cooperative weather in Green Bay — 3:07 p.m.

You never know with the Wisconsin weather, but it’s looking like a beautiful afternoon at Lambeau Field. Per our friends at weather.com, we’re looking at 62 degrees and partly cloudy skies, perfect conditions for football and very little chance of any precipitation.

Jaire Alexander out — 2:58 p.m.

The Patriots offense caught a bit of a break ahead of kickoff, as the Packers announced that cornerback Jaire Alexander is out for this afternoon, leaving Green Bay without their standout defender. The Packers handed their star corner a four-year, $84 million contract in the offseason; his absence could open up the passing game a bit for Brian Hoyer and New England.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander warmed up Sunday but was ruled out for the game. Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

By the numbers, part 2 — 2:55 p.m.

⋅ Rodgers enters Week 4 having thrown only four touchdowns this season, his fewest TD tosses through three games since 2012.

⋅ Rodgers remains among the most accurate quarterbacks in football, with his 72.3 completion percentage the third-highest in football.

⋅ Both teams have played fairly clean football, each ranking in the bottom five in the NFL in penalty yards taken this season.

⋅ Nick Folk remains automatic, banging his 57th consecutive kick from inside 50 yards to set a new NFL record last week. He’ll have a chance to start extending that record this afternoon.

⋅ The two teams are nearly equal in total yards gained this season: the Patriots have picked up 1,094 thus far, with the Packers closely behind with 1,067 on the season.

By the numbers — 2:30 p.m.

For the more statistically-inclined folks:

▪ Despite 15 years of overlap in the NFL, Bill Belichick has only had to set up his defense to stop Aaron Rodgers on two occasions, a 1-1 split. This afternoon will break the tie (barring a tie); Rodgers first bested the Patriots in 2014, 26-21, before New England evened the score in Foxborough in 2018 with a 31-17 win. The no-doubt Hall of Famer threw for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions across those two contests.

▪ Again barring an unlikely tie, the Patriots and Packers will also break the deadlock in their all-time series, which reads 6-6-0. They first met in 1973, with Jim Plunkett throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-24 win for New England — the Patriots have won three of the last four in this matchup.

⋅ Matthew Judon hauled down Lamar Jackson for the 50th sack of his career last week, 29th among active players.

⋅ Brian Hoyer will look to snap an 11-game losing streak as a starting quarterback; he’s 16-23 for his career.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.