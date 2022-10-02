Patriots rise to challenge in Green Bay after losing another QB: “To hell with it. Let’s go play ball.”

With 36-year-old journeyman Brian Hoyer getting the start for the Patriots, the Packers entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. The spread probably shifted even more in Green Bay’s favor once Hoyer went down with a head injury in the first quarter, thrusting rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into his first NFL action.

Gone was the star power that headlined the team’s last meeting in Green Bay eight years ago. There was no allure of a quarterback duel between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. There wasn’t even the watered-down version between Rodgers and second-year quarterback Mac Jones, who remains sidelined because of a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 .

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field was supposed to be “Patriots-Packers Lite.”

Rodgers-Zappe? That certainly doesn’t seem competitive.

But the Patriots nearly pulled off a thrilling upset.

Behind a collective effort, they went toe-to-toe with the Packers, who needed overtime to secure their 27-24 win. Mason Crosby knocked down a 31-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Patriots home with a 1-3 record.

For a game that initially seemed destined to be a routine W for the Packers, it proved to be a captivating showdown.

“If you’re scared to rise to a challenge, you’re in the wrong sport and wrong profession here,” center David Andrews said.

“Our team, to come in there down already a quarterback, and lose another quarterback on the second drive against a really good team that has a top-10 defense? To hell with it. Let’s go play ball.”

The compelling performances were aplenty.

Bailey Zappe acquitted himself well in his NFL debut at Lambeau Field, including throwing his first touchdown pass. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

How about Zappe?

After shaking off his nerves, he held his ground, completing 10 of 15 pass attempts for 99 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. While the Patriots relied heavily on their running back tandem of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, Zappe managed to keep Green Bay’s defense honest, mixing in a downfield completion every so often.

His inexperience showed in a few instances, such as the 9-yard sack he took in the fourth quarter instead of throwing the ball away, but Zappe certainly gave the Patriots a chance.

Or how about fellow rookie Jack Jones?

With starting cornerback Jalen Mills among New England’s inactive players because of a hamstring injury, Jones earned his first NFL start.

Jones immediately made a difference. On Green Bay’s first offensive drive, knocking the ball loose from Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs and recovering the fumble. Later, Jones forced another turnover, picking off Rodgers and returning the ball for a touchdown.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jones said. “Usually, it’s hard to score on defense. It’s hard to get a pick on defense. When I got the pick, I saw nothing but open field and I just ran. I just kept going.”

Or how about Harris and Stevenson? The pair combined for 152 yards, averaging almost 5 yards per carry. Both consistently helped move the chains.

New England’s impressive effort kept the fans at Lambeau Field in the bleachers until the very end. The crowd roared when the Patriots faced a third and 5 from Green Bay’s 46-yard line in overtime, and cheered even louder when they didn’t convert.

Coming out of the two-minute warning in overtime, with the Packers well within field goal range and on the verge of victory, the first “Go Pack go!” chant broke out.

“As a football player that’s played in the NFL for a while, I’ve kind of had this one circled on my list,” Andrews said. “It’s the mecca of football in my opinion. It was a great environment.”

By game’s end, the Patriots had no shortage of reasons to hang their heads high.

Still, multiple players made their stance clear: There are no moral victories in football. As Andrews said, there are no participation trophies. As captain Matthew Slater said, those are for his son’s youth soccer team.

“We want to win,” added linebacker Matthew Judon. “We don’t want to take something good away from the game. The only good comes with a W.”

But the banged-up Patriots should be pleased with their effort Sunday, turning what could have been a rout into an overtime thriller.

“I can’t guarantee wins, but if we compete and work like we did out there today, the results will take care of themselves eventually,” Andrews said.

