Patriots rookies Bailey Zappe and Jack Jones shined, but Aaron Rodgers got final say for the Packers

The result ruined a steely performance from New England’s rookie signal-caller, Bailey Zappe, who along with a gallant defense, kept his club in it after starter Brian Hoyer left with a concussion in the first quarter.

The Packers quarterback led the Packers to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots Sunday evening in front of 78,317, who spent most of the day sitting on their hands.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — On a day when the Patriots quarterbacks were making up all the storylines, it was Aaron Rodgers who stole the headlines.

It was Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights as the clock hit :00 left that sealed it.

It was another rookie who was spearheading the charge on defense for the Patriots.

Cornerback Jack Jones stepped in for ailing Jalen Mills, then stepped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 40 yards to give the Patriots an improbable 10-7 lead at the half.

It was just the fourth pick-6 of Rodgers’s 18-year career, and it will be a moment Jones, a fourth-round pick out Arizona State, will never forget.

Jones, who had been beaten by Allen Lazard earlier in the half, got his revenge on the big Green Bay receiver, who was nowhere near Rodgers’s pass.

As Jones snatched the ball and took off, only Aaron Jones had a shot at him, but Matthew Judon erased him with a clean shoulder shot.

Hoyer led the Patriots to three points on the opening drive, with his 27-yard completion to Nelson Agholor on an up-and-out the key play.

Hoyer looked every bit as poised as you’d expect from a 14-year veteran. He was calm and composed, recognizing defenses and calling alerts.

After rookie Christian Watson’s 15-yard run gave the Packers a 7-3 lead, the Patriots were moving again when disaster struck.

Disasters name on this day was Rashan Gary, who crashed into Hoyer at midfield, resulting in the concussion.

Enter Zappe, the baby-faced gunslinger from Western Kentucky, who stared down the Packers front and didn’t blink.

He had the Patriots in position to score again when Gary struck again. He belted Zappe and jarred the ball loose, recovering it deep in Green Bay territory.

It was a momentum swing, but Jack Jones took it right back two plays later with his theft of Rodgers.

The Packers came out of the locker room swinging to start the second half, with Rodgers finding a groove and capping an 81-yard drive with a 20-yard end zone laser to Robert Tonyan to reclaim the lead, 14-10.

Zappe answered, engineering an 80-yard march of his own and capping it with a 25-yard rainbow touchdown that fell into DeVante Parker’s arms to put the visitors up, 17-14.

Mason Crosby’s 38-yard field goal knotted it.

Enter Zappe again, who directed a 66-yard drive that was heavy on Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, who lugged it the final 5 yards to give New England a 24-17 advantage just minutes into the fourth quarter.

Rodgers, as he has countless times in his career, was unbothered and breathed life into what had been a lifeless crowd by leading another touchdown drive.

Rodgers was at his magical best, throwing feather darts from myriad angles, just out of the reach of defenders and into his pass catchers’ hands.

His final throw on the drive was a 13-yard end zone shot to Romeo Doubs, to even things again at 24. Including the postseason, it was Rodgers’s 500th career scoring strike.

Rodgers appeared to hit Doubs for a go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, but the rookie receiver lost the ball as he went to the ground.

