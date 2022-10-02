Philadelphia defense shows no love to Jacksonville, piles up five turnovers to stay unbeaten

Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew, but Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final drive of the game to seal the win for the Eagles (4-0), the NFL’s last unbeaten team. It was one of four lost fumbles for the second-year quarterback.

Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead an Eagles offense that rushed for 210 against one of the tightest run defenses in the league. Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score.

Haason Reddick, a New Jersey native and former Temple standout who signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles in March, had two sacks and two fumble recoveries as the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over his Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Eagles shook off an abysmal start — Hurts had a pass intercepted by Andre Cisco and returned 59 yards for a TD — and a 14-0 hole after the first quarter. On the first drive of the second quarter, Lawrence lost his grip on the wet ball as he scrambled on fourth down and fumbled. Fletcher Cox recovered, and the Eagles got to work.

Hurts had a 10-yard TD pass wiped out on a pass interference call that pushed them back to the 20. No problem for the early MVP candidate, who ran virtually untouched up the middle, took a crushing hit at the goal line, and powered through for a touchdown. It was his fourth rushing TD of the season.

Sanders tied it on a 10-yard TD run, part of his 58-yard effort in the first half. His 58 yards stood out against a Jaguars defense that had allowed a league-low 55 a game.

But it quickly turned into one of those days for Jacksonville.

Lawrence, who threw a 4-yard TD pass to Agnew in the first quarter, fumbled the snap late in the second quarter, and the ball was recovered by Reddick. Lawrence’s turnover again led to an Eagles score, the one for the lead, for good.

Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over the Patriots, received a standing ovation from fans that braved a rainy, windy Sunday when he was introduced before the game. He mingled with some of his former players on the field before the game and was warmly greeted by stadium employees.

Seahawks 48, Lions 45 — Geno Smith threw for two scores and ran for a third in the first half, and Seattle (2-2) held off Detroit (1-3) in one of the 20 highest-scoring games in NFL history. The teams combined for 12 touchdowns and traded points all afternoon, but the Seahawks took advantage of the second chance late in the third quarter when the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly, Rashaad Penny rumbling in from 36 yards on a third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead. Penny finished with 151 yards rushing on 17 carries. Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards; DK Metcalf had seven catches for 149 yards, and beat Jeff Okudah in at least two one-on-one situations after saying the cornerback wasn’t locking down anyone. The Lions visit Gillette Stadium and the Patriots next Sunday.

Chargers 34, Texans 24 — Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Ekeler scored three times as Los Angeles (2-2) built 21-0 and 27-7 leads in the first half, then hung on in Houston (0-3-1). The Texans scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8½ minutes left, but the Chargers put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler’s 14-yard reception, to snap a two-game skid. The banged-up Chargers looked great early, scoring on five of their first six possessions despite Herbert still dealing with a rib injury and the team playing without star defender Joey Bosa, who had groin surgery, and top receiver Keenan Allen. A bright spot for the Texans was the continued strong play of rookie Dameon Pierce, who had 131 yards rushing, highlighted by a 75-yard score in the second quarter.

Giants 20, Bears 12 — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, and Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in a home win for New York (3-1), off to its best start since its 2011 championship season. Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards and New York rushed for 262 to top Chicago (2-2). Jones (ankle) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol) were injured in a roughly 10-minute span in the second half, but two field goals from Graham Gano and two takeaways — on an interception and a muffed punt — held off Chicago (2-2). Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Titans 24, Colts 17 — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards, scored a touchdown, and watched his defense make three late stops to preserve a road win for Tennessee (2-2). It was Henry’s fifth 100-yard game in his past six meetings with Indianapolis (1-2-1). Three turnovers — a fumble and interception by Matt Ryan, and a fumble by Jonathan Taylor — and three missed scoring chances over the final 16 minutes were just too much to overcome for the Colts. Taylor had 20 carries for 42 yards before leaving the game late with an injured ankle. Ryan Tannehill was 17 of 21 for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Vikings 28, Saints 25 — Justin Jefferson scored on a 3-yard run and beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Greg Joseph’s 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left, as Minnesota (3-1) beat New Orleans (1-3) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit a 60-yard field goal to tie the game at 25 with 1:51 left in regulation (after Joseph missed the extra point on Jefferson’s score with 4:15 left), but hit the left upright and then the crossbar with a 61-yard attempt as time expired in a game New Orleans played without quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 147 yards after being limited to a total of nine receptions and 62 yards in the past two games. Joseph was 5 for 5 on field goals.

Falcons 23, Browns 20 — Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less than a minute remaining and Atlanta (2-2) spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland (2-2) with his high school team watching. Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead. Brissett, the Browns’ fill-in starter while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, completed 21 of 35 passes for 234 yards with no touchdowns and the interception. Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota passed for only 139 yards with an interception, the Falcons leaning on a balanced running attack led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards. Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran for touchdowns.

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 — In Arlington, Texas, Cooper Rush improved to 4-0 in his career as a starter, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut for Dallas (3-1). Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb, while Washington (1-3) finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks. (Flags wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.) Lamb had six catches for 97 yards a week after he scored the go-ahead TD in a victory at the Giants. Gallup had two grabs for 24 yards while drawing pass interference penalties of 38 and 27 yards. Washington’s Carson Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding twice a week after being sacked nine times. He threw two interceptions as well.