Playing for a cancer-stricken teammate, Peabody football has outscored opponents 155-15 in four games

With senior captain Shea Lynch returning at quarterback alongside his three favorite passing targets, Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt expected the Tanners to score points this season.

But even Bettencourt has been surprised with how one-sided the results have been during a 4-0 start. The 13th-ranked Tanners have outscored opponents 155-15, including Friday’s 40-7 victory that snapped Marblehead’s state-best 23-game win streak.

“The 155 is obviously a shock, you don’t think you’re going to do that week-in and week-out the way that we have,” Bettencourt said. “But for me, the bigger shock is the 15 and the fact that we’ve pitched two shutouts and two one-score games against quality opponents.”