Taylor Hall’s upper-body injury places further pressure on the Bruins’ forward depth

The Bruins will roll through the next week – if not the rest of training camp – without Taylor Hall.

It’s unclear what befell Hall, who on Saturday logged 8:13, landed three shots, and did not play in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Flyers.

With 1:56 left in the first period, he was bodied against the boards by Philadelphia defenseman Egor Zamula, but skated away without apparent damage.

With under seven minutes remaining in the second period, Hall tumbled skates-first into the boards, but got up immediately.

Later in that shift, Hall took a stick to the neck from defenseman Ronnie Attard. He was shown rotating his torso on the bench, seemingly working out some soreness.

On his next – and final – turn of the evening, Hall lined up for a faceoff in the offensive zone and signaled to come off immediately after David Krejci won the draw. He did not return for the third.

Hall’s absence means the Bruins could be missing their top two right wings – Brad Marchand (double hip surgery) remains out until at least November – for the season opener Oct. 12 in Washington. It also means more immediate opportunity for A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno.

Those were the three left wings Montgomery said will get first crack at riding with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk. Greer, tied for the team lead in preseason goals (two), was skating with that pair at Sunday’s practice.

“That’s what the rest of camp is for. We’re going to try things out,” Montgomery said. “Obviously Bergy’s going to have a huge say in who that person is, because I’m going lean on him as far as chemistry. Him and Zacha is still an option. Hopefully we’ll figure it out in the next 10 days here.”

For now, Montgomery said he’s planning to let Zacha ride with Krejci and David Pastrnak. He’s hoping for instant Czechia chemistry.

“They come from the same school of thought, with their upbringing, so let’s see what it looks like,” Montgomery said. “It’s the same for Russians, the same for Swedes. There’s a school they were brought up with, a style of play that makes it a little simpler for them to understand each other. It’s not a language thing.”

Montgomery noticed this in Russia, when he was winding down his career as a player and looking to get into coaching. He spent 2003-04 with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, of the Russian Super League (now KHL). Everyone, he said, “played the same way.”

Another player who could get an extended look is Fabian Lysell, who left Saturday’s game with an upper body injury after hard-edged defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen backed into him along the boards. Lysell will miss Monday’s game in New Jersey, Montgomery said, but could be in the lineup Wednesday in Manhattan.

Tomas Nosek and Chris Wagner were the top penalty kill forward pair for Montgomery on Saturday, each logging nearly three minutes. Second highest PK usage among forwards: Zacha and Marc McLaughlin. Zacha averaged 23 seconds per game of PK time with the Devils last year, while McLaughlin did not kill in his 11 games with the Bruins last spring. “We seem to have a lot of power play forwards,” Montgomery said. “We’re trying to find more penalty kill forwards. It’s why we’re giving (PK) looks to a lot of players, like (Joona) Koppanen, (Jack) Studnicka, (Oskar) Steen, McLaughlin and Frederic, among others” … DeBrusk put together some good shifts on Saturday, particularly when he took the puck from below his goal line to the opposing net, blowing past the Philly defense and drawing a holding call on Ristolainen. “It’s a nervous feeling, but an excited nervous feeling,” DeBrusk said, describing the vibe of camp. “There have been guys that have played well in the games of late, you can tell how their confidence is kind of growing. You feel good after you score a couple. It puts pressure on other guys as well. It feels pretty calm before the storm. As soon as we go on the ice, it’s been intense. Morale is high with the whole group, everyone wants everyone to do well, but everyone wants to make the team.”

