Ed Sheeran announces 2023 North American tour with summer stop at Gillette

Grammy award-winning artist Ed Sheeran is bringing his “Mathematics” tour to North America next year, including a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the venue announced Monday. It will be the singer-songwriter’s first stateside stretch in nearly five years.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer arrives in Foxborough on July 1 with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. The North American tour starts May 6 in Arlington, Texas, and ends Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif. Other legs of the tour will feature artists Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran recently wrapped up the European and UK leg of the “Mathematics” tour, performing for more than 3 million people in six months, according to the announcement.