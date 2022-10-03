This week’s TV: True-crime kidnapping, a ‘Community’ movie, and a Hilary Swank series

But nothing ends anymore, you know that.

I was a fan of “Community,” the Dan Harmon sitcom that, with its imaginative leaps and meta sensibility, was fresh and funny. It ended in 2015, after six seasons, five on NBC and one on Yahoo’s now-defunct streaming service.

And so, after years chanting the show’s “six seasons and a movie” catchphrase, there will finally be a movie. Peacock has announced that it has greenlit a “Community” movie, with a number of original cast members — Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong — already signed on to star. Former cast members Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase have not yet been attached to the project. Peacock will also have non-exclusive streaming rights to the full series.

So here you go, rabid fan base. Will you watch?

I will, to see if Harmon & Co. can come up with something more exciting than David Chase’s “Sopranos” movie, Vince Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad” movie, or Ricky Gervais’s “Office” movie. Sometimes we want more and regret it later.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Tom McCarthy wrote and directed the Oscar-winning “Spotlight,” and he starred as a desperate newspaper writer in season five of “The Wire.” On Thursday at 10 p.m., he returns to the world of journalism as the creator of “Alaska Daily,” an ABC drama set in Anchorage. Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars as a disgraced New York journalist trying to make a comeback personally and professionally. She’ll keep an eye on Russia from her house.

2. The scripted miniseries “A Friend of the Family” is based on the true events chronicled in the Netflix documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight.” It follows the case of a man who kidnaps a teenage neighbor — and does it more than once — in 1970s Idaho. Jake Lacy, often typecast as Mr. Nice Guy, plays the kidnapper, Mckenna Grace plays the oft-kidnapped girl, and Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks play her parents. It premieres on Peacock on Thursday.

3. Our love of the undead never seems to die. Based on the Swedish novel and the two films based on it, this New York-set version of “Let the Right One In” focuses on a 12-year-old vampire and her father, who protects her while trying to find a “cure.” Madison Taylor Baez plays the girl, who befriends a bullied boy, and Demián Bichir plays her father. It premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime. Grace Gummer, Anika Noni Rose, Nick Stahl, and Kevin Carroll also star.

4. Former and current Republicans formed the Lincoln Project in 2019 to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump. Now Showtime has a five-episode docuseries about the super PAC, directed by Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer. “They should call it ‘The Losers’ Project,’ ” we hear Trump saying in the trailer. “The Lincoln Project” premieres Friday at 8 p.m.

5. In “Fire Country,” Max Thieriot from “Bates Motel” and “SEAL Team” plays a convict seeking a shortened sentence by joining a prison-release firefighting program in Northern California. Twist: He winds up fighting fires in his old hometown. The drama, which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on CBS, also stars Billy Burke and Diane Farr.

6. “The Midnight Club,” a horror mystery adapted from the 1994 YA novel by Christopher Pike, is set in a hospice for teens. Five kids make a pact that the first to die must send a sign to the others — and then one dies. Boo! The show, co-created by Mike Flanagan of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” premieres Friday on Netflix.

CHANNEL SURFING

“2022 Hip Hop Awards” Fat Joe hosts for the second time. BET, VH1, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

“Reginald the Vampire” A comedy, based on the Fat Vampire novels by Johnny B. Truant. Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“The Mole” The reality contest returns, hosted by Alex Wagner. Netflix, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Interview With the Vampire” Anne Rice’s complex, sensual creatures survive the transition to TV. AMC, AMC+

“Reboot” An affectionate satire of Hollywood that’s also a workplace comedy. Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” A powerful three-part documentary from Ken Burns and his team. GBH 2

“The Patient” Steve Carell as a therapist kidnapped by a serial killer. Hulu

“Bad Sisters” A winning Irish comedy/whodunit from Sharon Horgan. Apple TV+

“The Serpent Queen” Samantha Morton is outstanding as Catherine de Medici. Starz

"Wedding Season" An entertaining rom-com whodunit comedy. Hulu









