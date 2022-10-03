Here are five no-electricity products to lower your energy bills this winter

Last month, National Grid, one of the region’s top utilities, filed new electric rates for Massachusetts that could lead to monthly bill spikes of more than 60 percent this winter compared to a year ago. This means that keeping the thermostat at a toasty 70 degrees might not be the most cost-effective strategy.

Your energy bill is poised to go up this winter — but that doesn’t mean you have to sit in a cold house or pay through the nose for a warm one.

But what can you do about it? There are financial assistance programs to help with paying energy bills, but there are also steps you can take to help optimize your heating. To help you stay warm this winter without a skyrocketing utility bill, we’ve identified five products that are designed to keep the cold air out without using any electricity.

Disclaimer: The Globe has not tested these products. We selected products based on high customer ratings.

Door draft stopper

To save on heating costs, it’s important that there are no leaks in your house. A seal like this 39-inch silicone stopper, is designed to fit under a range of doorways — you cut it according to the width of your door, and then peel and stick.

Weather stripping

Like the door draft stopper, an 18-foot rubber weather strip blocks any gaps where your heat might drift out. You can use such a strip in a number of environments — windows, garage doors, car trunks — and it also has a no-tools-required, peel-and-stick application.

Thermal insulated curtains

Drawing thermal blackout curatains over your windows at night can help keep heat from escaping through the panes — just make sure to open them back up during the day so the sunlight can stream in. As an added benefit, these fabric curtains also keep your room darker and muffle noise for a better night’s sleep.

Tabletop fireplace

A cold winter evening is always improved by curling up by a fireplace — even if that fireplace is about five inches wide. A tabletop version, which is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, burns for 4 to 50 minutes, and unlike a real fireplace, avoids letting cold air in through the flue.

Shag rug

Besides the obvious upside of coziness, area rugs like this shag one, which is 1.5 inches thick, add extra insulation to your flooring and make walking around your living room more comfortable. This one comes in sizes ranging from about 6.5 square feet to about 139 square feet, and you can add a rug pad underneath for an extra layer of protection.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.